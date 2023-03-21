News

Geese Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song and Title Track “3D Country” 3D Country Due Out June 23 via Partisan/Play It Again Sam

Photography by Kyle Berger



Brooklyn post-punk five-piece Geese have announced a new album, 3D Country, and shared its second single, title track “3D Country,” via a music video. 3D Country is due out June 23 via Partisan/Play It Again Sam. Andy Swartz directed the “3D Country” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Geese frontman Cameron Winter had this to say about “3D Country” in a press release: “The lyrics are this story I had about a cowboy who does psychedelics in the wild west and fries his brain forever. I was imagining at first he’s this stoic, masculine character like out of a Cormac McCarthy novel, but then he unravels and sees his past lives in Ancient Rome, the Great Wall of China. Ultimately he finds himself in the end and it turns celebratory. I liked the idea of contrasting this strait-laced individual with that super mind-bending, interdimensional experience.

“Similarly, the music is an amalgam of a lot of different country licks, a gospel-ish call-and-response part, things we typically wouldn’t do, but we wanted to push them through this textured, strange, psychedelic lens. We kept jamming around this one groove that’s in the verse for 10 minutes at a time, and then went back to take the best 30-second bits to piece it all together. The original version was over twice as long, and we bring some of those crazier sections back when we play it live and for the version of the song that’s in the music video.”

3D Country includes “Cowboy Nudes,” a new song the band shared in January.

3D Country is the band’s sophomore album. Their debut album, Projector, was released in 2021, also via Partisan/Play It Again Sam.

Drummer Max Bassin ominously sums up the new album this way: “It feels like going to the circus and instead of having a good time, everyone is trying to kill you.”

Read our interview with Geese on Projector.

3D Country Tracklist:

1. 2122

2. 3D Country

3. Cowboy Nudes

4. I See Myself

5. Undoer

6. Crusades

7. Gravity Blues

8. Mysterious Love

9. Domoto

10. Tomorrow’s Crusades

11. St Elmo

Geese Tour Dates:

Aug 25-27 - Port Townsend, WA – THING Festival

Sept 3 – Dorset, UK – End of the Road Festival

Sept 6 – Brighton, UK – Patterns

Sept 7 – Bristol, UK – Thekla

Sept 8 – London, UK – Lafayette

Sept 10 – Glasgow, UK - King Tut’s

Sept 11 – Dublin, IE - Academy 2, Dublin

Sept 12 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

Sept 13 – Manchester, UK – Band on the Wall

Sept 14 – Nottingham, UK – Bodega

Sept 16 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie

Sept 18 – Belgium, BE - Botanique Witloof Bar

Sept 21 – Copenhagen, DK - Loppen

Sept 22 – Berlin, DE - Badehaus Szimpla

