News

All





Geese Share Self-Directed Video for New Song “Mysterious Love” and Announce New Tour Dates 3D Country Due Out June 23 via Partisan/Play It Again Sam

Photography by Kyle Berger



Brooklyn post-punk five-piece Geese are releasing a new album, 3D Country, on June 23 via Partisan/Play It Again Sam. Now they have shared its third single, “Mysterious Love,” via a self-directed music video, and announced some new tour dates. Watch it below, followed by all the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Geese frontman Cameron Winter had this to say about “Mysterious Love” in a press release: “This song is about a dozen ’90s rock cliches mixed into one little over-produced package. We like the contrast in mood between the first and second halves. We used to punctuate the very end with one last hit and be done with it, but then one day Max [Bassin, drummer] just kept hitting his drums, and we kept doing the same ending hit for like, two minutes. When we recorded it, there were about 40 hits, but our label begged us to cut them out. We ended up at around 15 after negotiations.”

3D Country includes “Cowboy Nudes,” a new song the band shared in January. When the album was announced in March they shared its second single, title track “3D Country,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

3D Country is the band’s sophomore album. Their debut album, Projector, was released in 2021, also via Partisan/Play It Again Sam.

Drummer Max Bassin ominously summed up the new album this way: “It feels like going to the circus and instead of having a good time, everyone is trying to kill you.”

Read our interview with Geese on Projector.

Geese Tour Dates:

08 JUL 2023 / US / Richmond County, NY / Maker Park Radio, Inc.

22 JUL 2023 / US / Nelsonville, OH / Nelsonville Music Festival

28 AUG 2023 / US / Seattle, WA / THING Festival

03 SEP 2023 / UK / Dorset / End of the Road Festival

06 SEP 2023 / UK / Brighton / Patterns

07 SEP 2023 / UK / Bristol / Thekla

08 SEP 2023 / UK / London / Lafayette

10 SEP 2023 / UK / Glasgow / King Tut’s

11 SEP 2023 / IE / Dublin / Academy 2, Dublin

12 SEP 2023 / UK / Leeds / Brudenell Social Club

13 SEP 2023 / UK / Manchester / Band on the Wall

14 SEP 2023 / UK / Nottingham / Bodega

16 SEP 2023 / FR / Paris / La Maroquinerie

18 SEP 2023 / BE / Brussels / Botanique Witloof Bar

21 SEP 2023 / DK / Copenhagen / Loppen

22 SEP 2023 / DE / Berlin / Badehaus Szimpla

October 4 - Troy, NY @ No Fun %

October 6 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %

October 7 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB %

October 8 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground %

October 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall %

October 11 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records %

October 12 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall %

October 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo %

October 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry %

October 16 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge %

October 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court %

October 19 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s #

October 20 - Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt #

October 21 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

October 23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel #

October 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex #

October 26 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room #

October 27 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room at House of Blues San Diego #

October 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #

October 31 - Austin, TX @ Parish ^

November 1 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ^

November 3 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR ^

November 4 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory ^

November 5 - Durham, NC @ Pinhook ^

November 8 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis ^

November 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore ^

November 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

% w/ PACKS

# w/ YHWH Nailgun

^ w/ Winter

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.