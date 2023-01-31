Geese Share Video for New Song “Cowboy Nudes”
Single Out Now via Partisan/Play It Again Sam
Jan 31, 2023
Photography by Kyle Berger
Brooklyn post-punk five-piece Geese have shared a new song, “Cowboy Nudes,” via a music video. Andy Swartz and Cameron Winter directed the video. Watch it below.
Geese frontman Cameron Winter had this to say about “Cowboy Nudes” in a press release:
“The song is about life getting better, and more fun, after the end of the world.
“When we were doing overdubs I wanted to add something Eastern-sounding on the second verse, so I had our drummer Max bring over this busted up sitar we’d had lying around since high school. I went to buy some new strings at a world music store, and the guy told me one pack was $80. I thought he was kidding so I bought two. He was not; sitar strings aren’t cheap. I didn’t even end up fully restringing it, I just played the one not-broken string. So you better appreciate that goddamn sitar on the second verse.
“I’m also proud of the line about falling in love with a tumbleweed.”
“Cowboy Nudes” follows the band’s debut album, Projector, which was released in 2021 via Partisan/Play It Again Sam. News about their sophomore album is promised soon.
Read our interview with Geese on Projector.
