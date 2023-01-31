 Geese Share Video for New Song “Cowboy Nudes” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, January 31st, 2023  
Subscribe

Geese Share Video for New Song “Cowboy Nudes”

Single Out Now via Partisan/Play It Again Sam

Jan 31, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Kyle Berger
Bookmark and Share


Brooklyn post-punk five-piece Geese have shared a new song, “Cowboy Nudes,” via a music video. Andy Swartz and Cameron Winter directed the video. Watch it below.

Geese frontman Cameron Winter had this to say about “Cowboy Nudes” in a press release:

“The song is about life getting better, and more fun, after the end of the world.

“When we were doing overdubs I wanted to add something Eastern-sounding on the second verse, so I had our drummer Max bring over this busted up sitar we’d had lying around since high school. I went to buy some new strings at a world music store, and the guy told me one pack was $80. I thought he was kidding so I bought two. He was not; sitar strings aren’t cheap. I didn’t even end up fully restringing it, I just played the one not-broken string. So you better appreciate that goddamn sitar on the second verse.

“I’m also proud of the line about falling in love with a tumbleweed.”

“Cowboy Nudes” follows the band’s debut album, Projector, which was released in 2021 via Partisan/Play It Again Sam. News about their sophomore album is promised soon.

Read our interview with Geese on Projector.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent