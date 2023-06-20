News

Geese Share Video for New Song “I See Myself” 3D Country Due Out This Friday via Partisan/Play It Again Sam

Photography by Kyle Berger



Brooklyn post-punk five-piece Geese are releasing a new album, 3D Country, this Friday via Partisan/Play It Again Sam. Now they have shared its fourth single, “I See Myself” via a music video co-directed by Geese frontman Cameron Winter (with Andy Swartz). Watch it below, followed by all the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Winter had this to say about “I See Myself” in a press release: “‘I See Myself’ was one of the last songs we pulled together for the album. I was inspired by my favorite Funkadelic songs, which are dead simple and have big choruses with beautiful backing vocals, so this was our version of something like that. This might be Geese’s first proper love song. Seeing your humanity reflected back in someone else is one of the most pure kinds of connections that exist, to me. But I think there’s a lyrical darkness to the song too, about wanting to save someone you love from something evil and unstoppable.”

3D Country includes “Cowboy Nudes,” a new song the band shared in January. When the album was announced in March they shared its second single, title track “3D Country,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its third single, “Mysterious Love,” via a self-directed music video, and announced some new tour dates. “Mysterious Love” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

3D Country is the band’s sophomore album. Their debut album, Projector, was released in 2021, also via Partisan/Play It Again Sam.

Drummer Max Bassin ominously summed up the new album this way: “It feels like going to the circus and instead of having a good time, everyone is trying to kill you.”

Read our interview with Geese on Projector.

Geese Tour Dates:

21 JUNE 2023 / US / New York, NY / Hudson Yards

22 JUNE 2023 / US / Ridgewood, NY / TV Eye (release party)

08 JUL 2023 / US / Richmond County, NY / Maker Park Radio, Inc.

22 JUL 2023 / US / Nelsonville, OH / Nelsonville Music Festival

28 AUG 2023 / US / Seattle, WA / THING Festival

03 SEP 2023 / UK / Dorset / End of the Road Festival

06 SEP 2023 / UK / Brighton / Patterns

07 SEP 2023 / UK / Bristol / Thekla

08 SEP 2023 / UK / London / Lafayette

10 SEP 2023 / UK / Glasgow / King Tut’s

11 SEP 2023 / IE / Dublin / Academy 2, Dublin

12 SEP 2023 / UK / Leeds / Brudenell Social Club

13 SEP 2023 / UK / Manchester / Band on the Wall

14 SEP 2023 / UK / Nottingham / Bodega

16 SEP 2023 / FR / Paris / La Maroquinerie

18 SEP 2023 / BE / Brussels / Botanique Witloof Bar

21 SEP 2023 / DK / Copenhagen / Loppen

22 SEP 2023 / DE / Berlin / Badehaus Szimpla

October 4 - Troy, NY @ No Fun %

October 6 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %

October 7 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB %

October 8 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground %

October 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall %

October 11 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records %

October 12 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall %

October 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo %

October 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry %

October 16 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge %

October 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court %

October 19 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s #

October 20 - Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt #

October 21 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

October 23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel #

October 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex #

October 26 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room #

October 27 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room at House of Blues San Diego #

October 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #

October 31 - Austin, TX @ Parish *

November 1 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

November 3 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR *

November 4 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory *

November 5 - Durham, NC @ Pinhook *

November 8 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

November 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore *

November 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *



% w/ PACKS

# w/ YHWH Nailgun

*w/ Winter

