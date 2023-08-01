 Georgia Gets By (Georgia Nott Of Broods) Announces Debut EP | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Georgia Gets By (Georgia Nott Of Broods) Announces Debut EP

Fish Bird Baby Boy and New Single "Happiness Is An 8 Ball"

Aug 01, 2023 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Silken Weinberg
Georgia Nott, best known for her work in acclaimed electronic pop band BROODS, announces her debut EP performing under the moniker Georgia Gets By, which showcases her embracing a different sound and contains Nott’s most personal material to date. “After years working collaboratively as BROODS, I wanted to start a project that could be wholly about my experiences,” Georgia says. Fish Bird Baby Boy, due 6th October on Luminelle Recordings, offers insights into Nott’s inner world, as she sings about past turmoil and the hard-fought personal growth that led to this transformative moment.

Commenting on the new single “Happiness Is An 8 Ball,” which arrives with a video directed by Silken Weinberg (Ethel Cain, Skullcrusher), Georgia says “This song is about using unhealthy coping mechanisms in a desperate attempt to make things work with someone. When love doesn’t bind you anymore and only the pressure to live up to the expectations of a relationship keeps you together, you begin to find yourself turning to other means to find the energy to be with them.”


“I’m always making music to combat, you know, life,” she says. “As I was writing these songs, I was opening old wounds.” At the time, she found herself living what she describes as “a nomadic life,” moving between Los Angeles, New York, New Zealand, and beyond as she worked out the songs that would define Georgia Gets By.

EP track List

1. Oh Lana

2. Easier To Run

3. Happiness Is An 8 Ball

4. So Free So Lonely

5. Fish Bird Baby Boy

