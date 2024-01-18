News

All





Get Together Announces First Names for 2024 Line-Up CMAT to headline popular Sheffield all-dayer

Web Exclusive



Sheffield all-dayer Get Together has announced the first names for its 2024 event. Hotly-tipped Irish singer/songwriter CMAT will headline this year’s shindig off the back of her critically acclaimed second album Crazymad For Me. It will be CMAT’s second performance at Get Together having wowed the sold out crowd at last year’s event.

Joining her will be iconic Super Furry Animals founder member Gruff Rhys, who releases his new album Sadness Sets Me Free later this month. Alongside Gruff Rhys are a selection of both established and new artists including Under the Radar favourites Heartworms, The Bug Club, PREGOBLIN, Picture Parlour and Bloodworm.

Beyond music, Get Together continues to bring together the very best in independent food and drink. One of the city’s most loved food markets, Peddler, will once again be curating a selection of the best street food available in the country.

While beer lovers will be able to embark on an exciting adventure with The Kelham Beer Mile. This unique beer trail has been curated with Purity Brewing Co. and Kelham Island Brewery, offering a taste of the city’s thriving craft beer scene.

Get Together is also excited to announce its second artist in residence in Conor Rogers. Conor is an award-winning Sheffield-based artist whose work has been exhibited both nationally and internationally. ​ His work includes burnt out stolen cars, gangs smashing bottles on walls, mums shouting their five kids in for dinner, police chasing youths over garden fences…Although Conor wasn’t conscious of this at the time, his practice began as a kid living on a Sheffield council estate. His outstanding work has gained him recognition across the world, and he’ll be exhibiting exclusive new work created for Get Together.

Festival organiser Kieran Crosby said, “We’ve finally settled in our home in Kelham and Neepsend. Last year was a perfect day of sun, music, friends, and good vibes, and we’re ready to do it all again! ​ We put a lot of time and effort into getting together as many people doing new and interesting things and we know you’ll have a brilliant day. See you in May!”

Taking place across multiple venues and unconventional spaces including breweries, warehouses and antique shops in Sheffield’s Kelham Island district on Saturday 18th May. Tickets for the fourth edition of Get Together go on sale at 10am tomorrow (Friday 19th January) and can be purchased HERE.