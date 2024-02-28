 gglum Unveils Poignant Breakup Anthem "Eating Rust" | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, February 28th, 2024  
Subscribe

gglum Unveils Poignant Breakup Anthem “Eating Rust”

From Debut Album The Garden Dream

Feb 28, 2024 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Press Shot
Bookmark and Share


Emerging London songwriter gglum, the stage name of Ella Smoker, unveils “Eating Rust,” the latest captivating single from her forthcoming debut album, The Garden Dream, arriving March 29th on Secretly Canadian.

“Eating Rust” is a testament to gglum’s songwriting chops, weaving intimacy and atmosphere into a powerful, yet understated, breakup anthem. The track showcases her ability to capture raw emotion with subtlety, proving that less can be more when crafting a truly impactful song.

Smoker shares” It “was the first song I made while writing the album that felt like it summed up the album’s sound for me,” explains Smoker, “It’s all about a period of my life where I was desperate for one person’s love and approval which I would never get (yet i’d keep on trying anyway). It’s about what inspired the dream that inspired the album.”

She also shares some insights into the album, “At the time of writing it, I was having so many nightmares, just straight-up graphic and disturbing stuff. I think it was my subconscious telling me I had shit I needed to deal with, a lot of the mistrust I’ve had since I was a teenager. It was weirdly good timing, because I’m at a point in my life now where I’m actually pretty happy, and am in a good place to look back.”




Album Tracklist:

1. With You

2. SPLAT!

3. Late

4. Pruning 1

5. Pruning 2

6. Easy Fun

7. Glue

8. Second Best

9. He Laid His 97’s Neatly By The Door

10. Honeybee

11. Do You See Me Different? (Feat. Kamal)

12. Eating Rust

13. The Garden Dream

Tour dates:

30.03: Headrow House, Leeds
18.05: Get Together 2024 Festival, Sheffield
25.05: Dot To Dot Festival, Bristol
26.05: Dot To Dot Festival, Nottingham

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent