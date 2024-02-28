News

All





gglum Unveils Poignant Breakup Anthem “Eating Rust” From Debut Album The Garden Dream

Photography by Press Shot



Emerging London songwriter gglum, the stage name of Ella Smoker, unveils “Eating Rust,” the latest captivating single from her forthcoming debut album, The Garden Dream, arriving March 29th on Secretly Canadian.

“Eating Rust” is a testament to gglum’s songwriting chops, weaving intimacy and atmosphere into a powerful, yet understated, breakup anthem. The track showcases her ability to capture raw emotion with subtlety, proving that less can be more when crafting a truly impactful song.

Smoker shares” It “was the first song I made while writing the album that felt like it summed up the album’s sound for me,” explains Smoker, “It’s all about a period of my life where I was desperate for one person’s love and approval which I would never get (yet i’d keep on trying anyway). It’s about what inspired the dream that inspired the album.”

She also shares some insights into the album, “At the time of writing it, I was having so many nightmares, just straight-up graphic and disturbing stuff. I think it was my subconscious telling me I had shit I needed to deal with, a lot of the mistrust I’ve had since I was a teenager. It was weirdly good timing, because I’m at a point in my life now where I’m actually pretty happy, and am in a good place to look back.”







Album Tracklist:

1. With You

2. SPLAT!

3. Late

4. Pruning 1

5. Pruning 2

6. Easy Fun

7. Glue

8. Second Best

9. He Laid His 97’s Neatly By The Door

10. Honeybee

11. Do You See Me Different? (Feat. Kamal)

12. Eating Rust

13. The Garden Dream

Tour dates:

30.03: Headrow House, Leeds

18.05: Get Together 2024 Festival, Sheffield

25.05: Dot To Dot Festival, Bristol

26.05: Dot To Dot Festival, Nottingham



Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.