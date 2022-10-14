News

GIFT Release New Album Today, Share Videos For “Lost For You” and “Stuck In a Dream” Momentary Presence Out Today via Dedstrange

Photography by Nicole Miller



Brooklyn-based psych-rock quintet GIFT have released a new album, Momentary Presence, today via Dedstrange. They have also shared an interactive video for the album track “Lost For You” (which can be viewed here), as well as a video for the song “Stuck In a Dream.” The album features the seven-minute closing track, “Here and Now (Time Floats By).” View the video for “Stuck in a Dream” and stream the album below.

The band’s TJ Freda states in a press release: “‘Stuck In A Dream’ is about being stuck in a loop. The idea of being stuck in a dream, stuck in the idea of someone or something, and not being able to look at it from the outside, to reveal if it’s good or bad. While ‘Lost For You’ is about the magical feeling of being completely lost in a person or a place. The song was written about fully diving into something without thinking about the future. Being in the moment and fully enjoying it. Knowing the feeling is fleeting and is going to fade but not caring in the moment.”

Upon announcement of the new album, GIFT shared the single “Gumball Garden,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album tracks “Feather,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Share the Present.”

<a href="https://giftbandnyc.bandcamp.com/album/momentary-presence">Momentary Presence by GIFT</a>

