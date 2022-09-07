News

GIFT Share Video For New Single “Feather” Momentary Presence Due Out October 14 via Dedstrange

Photography by Jena Cumbo



Brooklyn-based psych-rock quintet GIFT have shared a video for their new single, “Feather.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Momentary Presence, which will be out on October 14 via Dedstrange. View the Dylan Brannigan-directed video below.

“This is one of the most personal songs on the record,” states the band’s TJ Freda in a press release. “One night I connected with a loved one in a dream, except I was in their mind. I was standing right in front of them and kept trying to call to them but the world in this dream was too loud and noisy. They couldn’t see or hear me. ‘Feather’ is about trying to help someone who can’t be helped, but in the end you accept them for who they are and love them no matter what.”

Upon announcement of the new album, GIFT shared the single “Gumball Garden,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

