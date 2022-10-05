 GIFT Share Video For New Single “Share the Present” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 5th, 2022  
GIFT Share Video For New Single “Share the Present”

Momentary Presence Due Out October 14 via Dedstrange

Oct 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jena Cumbo
Brooklyn-based psych-rock quintet GIFT have shared a video for their new single, “Share the Present.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Momentary Presence, which will be out on October 14 via Dedstrange. View the Andrew Gibson-directed video below.

The band’s TJ Freda states in a press release: “Sharing the present is being in the present moment. Not looking towards the future or dwelling on the past. Being present is the most important thing you can do when you are feeling down. ‘Don’t look back, you’ll fall down,’ don’t dwell on the past of who you were. Look to the present moment and appreciate who you are and where you’re going.”

Upon announcement of the new album, GIFT shared the single “Gumball Garden,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Feather,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

