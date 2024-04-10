News

GIFT Share Video For New Song “Wish Me Away” The Band Has Signed to Captured Tracks

Photography by Dana Trippe



Brooklyn-based psych-rock quintet GIFT have shared a new song, “Wish Me Away,” via a music video. It’s the band’s first single for Captured Tracks, which has just announced that they’ve signed GIFT. Andrew Gibson directed the video. Watch it below.

GIFT features vocalist/guitarist TJ Freda, multi-instrumentalists Jessica Gurewitz and Justin Hrabovsky, drummer Gabe Camarano, and bassist Kallan Campbell. The band released their debut album, Momentary Presence, in 2022 via Dedstrange.

Freda had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Wish Me Away’ is about giving into the feeling of everything slipping away. Just take it all away, put me out of my misery, wish me away. While this all seems daunting and sad, there’s a feeling of optimism in this song, holding on for dear life and refusing to give up hope.”

GIFT Tour Dates:

June 13 - Permanent Records - Los Angeles, CA

June 14 - Genghis Cohen - Los Angeles, CA

