Gilla Band Share Video for New Single “Post Ryan,” Announce North American Tour
Most Normal Due Out October 7 via Rough Trade
Sep 14, 2022
Photography by Mark McGuinness
Irish four-piece Gilla Band have shared a video for their new single, “Post Ryan.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Most Normal, which will be out on October 7 via Rough Trade. The band have also announced a North American tour in addition to adding new London dates. View the Michael Speed-directed video below along with a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.
In a press release, band vocalist Dara Kiely states: “Our friend Ryan turned 30 during lockdown and we were asked by his mates to make a track for his birthday. We wrote and recorded ‘Happy Birthday Ryan’ (a hair metal attempt penned by our secret Hard Rock alias, The Whisky Guns). Right after that we came up with the bones of what is now known as ‘Post Ryan.’ This probably took the longest time out of all the tracks. The words of the track were originally really silly. There was a line about wearing Christmas socks all year round. Stupid stuff. It didn’t really fit the tone. After messing around with the Electro Lobotomy and getting the second half of it figured out, I improvised a melody over it. The lads wanted me to get out of my comfort zone and write something really direct. This was the exact opposite of the approach we had for our last album, The Talkies. Felt very naked. I had to leave the room when I showed them my demo of the new vocals.”
Most Normal was self-produced, and was recorded and mixed by the band’s bassist, Daniel Fox. Upon announcement of the album in July, they shared the single “Eight Fivers.” They later shared the album track “Backwash.”
Their previous album, The Talkies, came out in 2019 via Rough Trade.
Gilla Band Tour Dates (new dates in bold):
9/16/22 - London, UK @ The Windmill
10/8/22 -London, UK @ Peckham Audio
10/15/22 - Birmingham, UK @ Future Days Festival
10/16/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity
10/18/22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
10/19/22 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
10/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ Canvas
10/21/22 - London, UK @ Moth Club
10/23/22 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK
11/9/22 - London, UK @ Studio 9294
11/11/22 - Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival
11/12/22 - Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie Club
11/13/22 - Lyon, FR @ Le Marche Gare
11/15/22 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
11/16/22 - Milan, IT @ Biko
11/17/22 - Munich, DE @ Strom
11/19/22 - Berlin, DE @ Lido
11/21/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
11/22/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust
11/24/22 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater
11/25/22 - Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilio
11/26/22 - Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique
12/9/22 - Dublin, IE @ National Stadium
12/15/22 - Belfast, IE @ The Empire
2/10/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
2/11/23 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley
2/13/23 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater
2/14/23 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
2/15/23 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
2/21/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
2/22/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
2/24/23 - Cambridge, MA @ Sonias
2/25/23 - Washington, DC @ DC9
2/27/23 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
