Gilla Band Share Video for New Single “Post Ryan,” Announce North American Tour Most Normal Due Out October 7 via Rough Trade

Photography by Mark McGuinness



Irish four-piece Gilla Band have shared a video for their new single, “Post Ryan.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Most Normal, which will be out on October 7 via Rough Trade. The band have also announced a North American tour in addition to adding new London dates. View the Michael Speed-directed video below along with a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.

In a press release, band vocalist Dara Kiely states: “Our friend Ryan turned 30 during lockdown and we were asked by his mates to make a track for his birthday. We wrote and recorded ‘Happy Birthday Ryan’ (a hair metal attempt penned by our secret Hard Rock alias, The Whisky Guns). Right after that we came up with the bones of what is now known as ‘Post Ryan.’ This probably took the longest time out of all the tracks. The words of the track were originally really silly. There was a line about wearing Christmas socks all year round. Stupid stuff. It didn’t really fit the tone. After messing around with the Electro Lobotomy and getting the second half of it figured out, I improvised a melody over it. The lads wanted me to get out of my comfort zone and write something really direct. This was the exact opposite of the approach we had for our last album, The Talkies. Felt very naked. I had to leave the room when I showed them my demo of the new vocals.”

Most Normal was self-produced, and was recorded and mixed by the band’s bassist, Daniel Fox. Upon announcement of the album in July, they shared the single “Eight Fivers.” They later shared the album track “Backwash.”

Their previous album, The Talkies, came out in 2019 via Rough Trade.

Gilla Band Tour Dates (new dates in bold):

9/16/22 - London, UK @ The Windmill

10/8/22 -London, UK @ Peckham Audio

10/15/22 - Birmingham, UK @ Future Days Festival

10/16/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

10/18/22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/19/22 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

10/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ Canvas

10/21/22 - London, UK @ Moth Club

10/23/22 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK

11/9/22 - London, UK @ Studio 9294

11/11/22 - Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival

11/12/22 - Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie Club

11/13/22 - Lyon, FR @ Le Marche Gare

11/15/22 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

11/16/22 - Milan, IT @ Biko

11/17/22 - Munich, DE @ Strom

11/19/22 - Berlin, DE @ Lido

11/21/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

11/22/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

11/24/22 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater

11/25/22 - Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilio

11/26/22 - Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique

12/9/22 - Dublin, IE @ National Stadium

12/15/22 - Belfast, IE @ The Empire

2/10/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

2/11/23 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley

2/13/23 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

2/14/23 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

2/15/23 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

2/21/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

2/22/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

2/24/23 - Cambridge, MA @ Sonias

2/25/23 - Washington, DC @ DC9

2/27/23 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

