Girl Ray Share Video for New Song “Love Is Enough”

London trio Girl Ray are releasing a new album, Prestige, on August 4 via Moshi Moshi. Now they have shared another new song from it, “Love Is Enough,” via a music video featuring the band dressed in black suits performing the song by the River Thames in London. Alex Cantouris directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Girl Ray features Poppy Hankin, Iris McConnell, and Sophie Moss.

Moss had this to say about the new video in a press release: “The concept for the video first came from wanting to look like city finance bros. The kind of people that tear through six Elfbar vapes in a day and passive aggressively tell our assistants over the phone to make sure the cappuccino was hot by the time it got to our desks next time. We got up at 3 a.m. and went to the iconic spot right by the entrance of the Blackwall tunnel to get a view of the skyline. As the shoot went on, we thought maybe we looked like budget spies or the Blues Brothers. By 6 a.m. a guy in a small vest who looked like he’d been out all night asked if we were in an orchestra.”

Cantouris had this to add about directing the video: “We decided to take a more earnest approach with this video, due to the song’s subject matter. Poppy found an amazing location, and riffing off the idea that the band might actually be going to work in the city, Iris came up with the great idea to wear business attire. The costume element is of course tongue in cheek, which got us thinking we could have some fun with the intro to balance out the rest of the video’s feel. We filmed at 4am, and the monochrome qualities of the light combined with the black and white suits, and Canary Wharf as the backdrop, really gelled well together to get the look of sincerity we were aiming to achieve.”

Ben H Allen (Gnarls Barkley, Animal Collective, MIA, Belle & Sebastian) produced Prestige.

The album includes “Everybody’s Saying That,” a new song Girl Ray shared in February via a music video (it was one of our Songs of the Week). In 2021, the trio shared the album’s closing track, “Give Me Your Love,” which was produced by Joe Goddard and Al Doyle from Hot Chip and was also one of our Songs of the Week. When Prestige was announced in April they shared another new song from it, “Hold Tight,” via an amusing music video. “Hold Tight” was again one of our Songs of the Week. May saw the release of the album’s next single, “Up,” once again one of our Songs of the Week.

Also in 2021, they shared a cover of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 song “Murder on the Dancefloor,” via a music video.

The trio also took part in our 20th Anniversary Covers of Covers album last year, covering HAIM’s “Another Try.”

Their most recent album, Girl, came out in 2019 via Moshi Moshi.

In 2020 we posted a mini-documentary on Girl Ray, where we visited their home studio. Watch the James Loveday-directed film here.

Also read our My Firsts interview with the band from 2019.

Girl was the follow-up to their 2017-released debut album, Earl Grey (it was our Album of the Week and #3 on our Top 15 Debut Albums of 2017 list).

Read our Pleased to Meet You interview with Girl Ray and check out our exclusive photo shoot with the band.

Girl Ray UK and European Tour Dates:

Day/Month

04/08 - London, Rough Trade East

09/08 - Nottingham, Rough Trade Nottingham

10/08 - Bristol, Rough Trade Bristol

17/08 - Brecon Beacons, Green Man Festival

12/11 - Amsterdam, Paradiso

13/11 - Hamburg, Aalhaus

14/11 - Copenhagen, Ideal Bar

16/11 - Berlin, Marie-Antoinette

17/11 - Brussels, Witloof Bar

20/11 - Paris, Boule Noire

21/11 - Brighton, Patterns

22/11 - Bristol, Fleece

24/11 - Manchester, The Soup Kitchen

25/11 - Glasgow, Room 2

26/11 - Dublin, The Workmans Club

28/11 - Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

29/11 - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

03/12 - London, Village Underground

