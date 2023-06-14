News

Girl Scout Announce New EP, Share Music Video for New Song “Boy in Blue” Granny Music EP Due Out September 27 via Made

Photography by Alvin Lindblom



Sweden’s Girl Scout have announced the release of their sophomore EP, Granny Music, and shared its first single, “Boy in Blue,” via a music video. The EP, which was produced by Ali Chant, is due out September 27 via Made. Liv Lindqvist directed the “Boy in Blue” video. Watch it below, followed by Granny Music’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Girl Scout—consisting of Emma Janson (guitar, vocals), Evelina Arvidsson Eklnd (bass, vocals), Per Lindberg (drums), and Viktor Spasov (guitar)—took a more rough approach with more edge when making Granny Music. “There’s some heartland sounding stuff going on, and there’s a power-ballad,” the band say in a press release. “And then of course we have a couple rockers in there, too. We wanted to explore some new ground without abandoning the foundation we built with the first EP.”

They add: “There’s a lot of divulging into childhood memories, family dynamics and romantic relationships, and more personal stories embedded throughout. The dynamic spectrum of Granny Music is wider; there are both softer and heavier songs on this EP.”

“Boy in Blue” follows suit in heavier tones, depicting lyrics of feeling stuck in a relationship. “It’s about growing apart and realizing you are completely different people that really don’t have much in common other than your infatuation with each other, and losing your own sense of self during that relationship. It is truly heartbreaking coming to that realization,” Jansson says.

“When I talk you don’t understand/Hold my heart in the palm of your hand/But it kills me on the inside/Could have been your bride in another life,” she sings.

Girl Scout made our 23 for 2023 list and previously, we reviewed their debut EP, Real Life Human Garbage.

Granny Music EP Tracklist:

1. Monster

2. Millionaire

3. Boy in Blue

4. Bruises

5. Mothers & Fathers

