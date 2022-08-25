News

Girlpool Announce Breakup Select Tour Dates Have Subsequently Been Canceled

Photography by Alexis Gross



Los Angeles duo Girlpool (Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad) have announced that they will be parting ways. Select dates from their upcoming tour have subsequently been canceled.

In a press release, the duo state: “After nine years, we have decided to take a break from Girlpool and go our separate ways as songwriters. This upcoming tour will be our last one—it will be an ode to the past, a celebration for the future, and something we will pour both of our hearts into completely. We are each other’s biggest fans and always encourage each other to stretch and evolve, whether that means it’s alongside one another or not.

“We’ve had to make a tough decision to drop the following dates on our upcoming tour:

9/6 Sacramento, CA

9/13 Minneapolis, MN

9/14 Chicago, IL

9/16 Detroit, MI

9/17 Toronto, ON

9/18 Montreal, QC

9/19 Boston, MA

9/26 Carrboro, NC

9/27 Atlanta, GA

9/29 Houston, TX

9/30 Austin, TX

10/1 Dallas, TX

10/2 Lawrence, KS

10/4 Denver, CO

10/5 Salt Lake City, UT

“All purchased tickets for these shows will be refunded at point of purchase. We appreciate your ongoing love and support.”

The band’s last album, Forgiveness, came out earlier this year via ANTI-.

