girlpuppy Shares Video For New Single “Destroyer” When I’m Alone Due Out October 28 via Royal Mountain

Photography by Brandon McClain



Girlpuppy (aka Becca Harvey) has shared a video for her new single, “Destroyer.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming debut album, When I’m Alone, which will be out on October 28 via Royal Mountain. View the Matt Swinsky-directed video below.

“I wrote this song in Philadelphia after reading the novel Daisy Jones and The Six,” Harvey explains in a press release. “There’s one part of the book where the character Billy Dunne considers kissing a woman outside of his marriage. He acknowledges that if he decided to make that one small decision it would ruin everything else about his life. I consider this kind of thing ‘The Destroyer,’ the one thing you do that could ruin everything else. It’s a song about me also having that opportunity, but deciding against it. It was the first song that producer Sam Acchione and I felt really solid about. (In fact, it’s the song that made me know that Sam would be the perfect producer for When I’m Alone.)”

Upon announcement of the new album, girlpuppy shared the song “Wish,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. She later shared the album track “I Want To Be There.”

Girlpuppy’s debut EP, Swan, came out last year via Royal Mountain.

