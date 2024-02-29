News

All





Glasgow’s Dead Pony Release Empowering New Single ‘Rainbows’ And Announce Debut Album IGNORE THIS

Photography by Euan Robertson



Rising Scottish indie band Dead Pony, comprised of Anna Shields (vocals), Blair Crichton (guitar, programming), Liam Adams (bass), and Euan Lyons (drums), are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated debut album, IGNORE THIS, set to drop on April 5th, 2024, via LAB/Seeker Records.

Ahead of the album’s release, the band has also unveiled their live favorite, “Rainbows,” a powerful song about self-acceptance and embracing individuality.

Concerning the song Shields reveals “‘RAINBOWS’ is a song about loving yourself. Growing up as a teenager, I always felt like a bit of an outcast and I never felt comfortable in my own skin. It’s only as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realised that being true to yourself is the most beautiful thing that you can be and that you don’t need to fit the mould to be worthy of loving who you are. This song is for 13-year-old Anna and all of the other people out there who haven’t yet realised that their differences are beautiful. Just remember, no matter how bleak things may seem, Rainbows always come and things always get better.”



IGNORE THIS Track-listing:

1. The Antagonist Is Ignorance

2. IGNORE THIS

3. MK Nothing

4. AWOL

5. About Love

6. myself

7. COBRA

8. MANA

9. I might die.

10. tedious and bleak

11. RAINBOWS

12. Bad Girlfriend

13. X-Rated

14. White Rabbit

15. Faces On The Wall

16. Motor City Mad Man

Dead Pony will be supporting Kid Kapichi in March and April 2024, with playing festivals in the Summer.



Dead Pony Live 2024

28th March - Concorde 2 Brighton *w. Kid Kapichi

29th March - Concorde 2 Brighton *w. Kid Kapichi

30th March - SWX Bristol *w. Kid Kapichi

1st April - O2 Academy, Oxford *w. Kid Kapichi

2nd April - The Waterfront, Norwich *w. Kid Kapichi

4th April - Newcastle University, Newcastle *w. Kid Kapichi

5th April - The Garage, Glasgow *w. Kid Kapichi

6th April - New Century Hall, Manchester *w. Kid Kapichi

8th April - Metropolitan University, Leeds *w. Kid Kapichi

9th April - Foundry, Sheffield *w. Kid Kapichi

10th April - O2 Academy, Birmingham *w. Kid Kapichi

12th April - O2 Kentish Town Forum, London *w. Kid Kapichi

14th June - Rock For People CZ

22ND June- Pinkpop NL

11th July 2000 Trees

13th July TRNSMT

1st August Y NOT Festival

1st - 4th August-Kendal Calling

23rd - 25th August - Reading & Leeds Festival

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.