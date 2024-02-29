Glasgow’s Dead Pony Release Empowering New Single ‘Rainbows’
And Announce Debut Album IGNORE THIS
Feb 29, 2024
Photography by Euan Robertson
Rising Scottish indie band Dead Pony, comprised of Anna Shields (vocals), Blair Crichton (guitar, programming), Liam Adams (bass), and Euan Lyons (drums), are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated debut album, IGNORE THIS, set to drop on April 5th, 2024, via LAB/Seeker Records.
Ahead of the album’s release, the band has also unveiled their live favorite, “Rainbows,” a powerful song about self-acceptance and embracing individuality.
Concerning the song Shields reveals “‘RAINBOWS’ is a song about loving yourself. Growing up as a teenager, I always felt like a bit of an outcast and I never felt comfortable in my own skin. It’s only as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realised that being true to yourself is the most beautiful thing that you can be and that you don’t need to fit the mould to be worthy of loving who you are. This song is for 13-year-old Anna and all of the other people out there who haven’t yet realised that their differences are beautiful. Just remember, no matter how bleak things may seem, Rainbows always come and things always get better.”
IGNORE THIS Track-listing:
1. The Antagonist Is Ignorance
2. IGNORE THIS
3. MK Nothing
4. AWOL
5. About Love
6. myself
7. COBRA
8. MANA
9. I might die.
10. tedious and bleak
11. RAINBOWS
12. Bad Girlfriend
13. X-Rated
14. White Rabbit
15. Faces On The Wall
16. Motor City Mad Man
Dead Pony will be supporting Kid Kapichi in March and April 2024, with playing festivals in the Summer.
Dead Pony Live 2024
28th March - Concorde 2 Brighton *w. Kid Kapichi
29th March - Concorde 2 Brighton *w. Kid Kapichi
30th March - SWX Bristol *w. Kid Kapichi
1st April - O2 Academy, Oxford *w. Kid Kapichi
2nd April - The Waterfront, Norwich *w. Kid Kapichi
4th April - Newcastle University, Newcastle *w. Kid Kapichi
5th April - The Garage, Glasgow *w. Kid Kapichi
6th April - New Century Hall, Manchester *w. Kid Kapichi
8th April - Metropolitan University, Leeds *w. Kid Kapichi
9th April - Foundry, Sheffield *w. Kid Kapichi
10th April - O2 Academy, Birmingham *w. Kid Kapichi
12th April - O2 Kentish Town Forum, London *w. Kid Kapichi
14th June - Rock For People CZ
22ND June- Pinkpop NL
11th July 2000 Trees
13th July TRNSMT
1st August Y NOT Festival
1st - 4th August-Kendal Calling
23rd - 25th August - Reading & Leeds Festival
