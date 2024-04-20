 Glasgow's The Joy Hotel Unveils Debut Single “Jeremiah” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Saturday, April 20th, 2024  
Subscribe

Glasgow’s The Joy Hotel Unveils Debut Single “Jeremiah”

Plus News Of Debut Album Ceremony

Apr 18, 2024 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Rosie Sco
Bookmark and Share


The Joy Hotel, a new septet based in Glasgow, have announced their debut album Ceremony along with its lead single, “Jeremiah” . It’s a track that delves into the theme of facing uncertainties and navigating conflicting emotions in challenging situations, particularly when confronting mortality.

Vocalist Emme Woods says about the song: “Jeremiah is a song for the end of the world from two opposing perspectives; one side welcoming the end, believing God will be there to meet them and judge them mercifully, the other in a state of existential anxiety as the world spirals towards collapse.”

The band recorded their debut album “Ceremony” at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales, over an eleven-day period. Their sound blends elements of pop, country, and psychedelic music from the 60s, incorporating six-part vocal harmonies, noise rock, and insightful, humor-infused ballads.

Ceremony promises to explore profound themes within everyday experiences, aiming to find moments of celebration amidst routine.

It will be accompanied by a short film documenting the creation of the album called ‘Come The Ringing Bell’.



Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #72

Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore

Most Recent