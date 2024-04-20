News

Glasgow’s The Joy Hotel Unveils Debut Single “Jeremiah” Plus News Of Debut Album Ceremony

Photography by Rosie Sco



The Joy Hotel, a new septet based in Glasgow, have announced their debut album Ceremony along with its lead single, “Jeremiah” . It’s a track that delves into the theme of facing uncertainties and navigating conflicting emotions in challenging situations, particularly when confronting mortality.

Vocalist Emme Woods says about the song: “Jeremiah is a song for the end of the world from two opposing perspectives; one side welcoming the end, believing God will be there to meet them and judge them mercifully, the other in a state of existential anxiety as the world spirals towards collapse.”

The band recorded their debut album “Ceremony” at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales, over an eleven-day period. Their sound blends elements of pop, country, and psychedelic music from the 60s, incorporating six-part vocal harmonies, noise rock, and insightful, humor-infused ballads.

Ceremony promises to explore profound themes within everyday experiences, aiming to find moments of celebration amidst routine.

It will be accompanied by a short film documenting the creation of the album called ‘Come The Ringing Bell’.





