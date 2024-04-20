Glasgow’s The Joy Hotel Unveils Debut Single “Jeremiah”
Plus News Of Debut Album Ceremony
Apr 18, 2024
Photography by Rosie Sco
The Joy Hotel, a new septet based in Glasgow, have announced their debut album Ceremony along with its lead single, “Jeremiah” . It’s a track that delves into the theme of facing uncertainties and navigating conflicting emotions in challenging situations, particularly when confronting mortality.
Vocalist Emme Woods says about the song: “Jeremiah is a song for the end of the world from two opposing perspectives; one side welcoming the end, believing God will be there to meet them and judge them mercifully, the other in a state of existential anxiety as the world spirals towards collapse.”
The band recorded their debut album “Ceremony” at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales, over an eleven-day period. Their sound blends elements of pop, country, and psychedelic music from the 60s, incorporating six-part vocal harmonies, noise rock, and insightful, humor-infused ballads.
Ceremony promises to explore profound themes within everyday experiences, aiming to find moments of celebration amidst routine.
It will be accompanied by a short film documenting the creation of the album called ‘Come The Ringing Bell’.
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #72
Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Announces The ’90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore on the Covers (News) — The Cardigans, Thurston Moore, Sonic Youth, Garbage, The Cranberries, Pavement, Lisa Loeb, Supergrass, Spiritualized, Lush, Miki Berenyi, Miki Berenyi Trio, Emma Anderson, Hatchie, Ride, Slowdive, Velocity Girl, Penelope Spheeris, Terry Gilliam, Gus Van Sant, Ron Underwood, Kula Shaker, Salad, Foals, Semisonic, The Boo Radleys, Stereo MC’s, Pale Saints, Blonde Redhead, Sleater-Kinney, Cocteau Twins, Lucy Dacus, Alex Lahey, Horsegirl, Grandaddy, alt-J, Squid, The Natvral, Wolf Alice, Jess Williamson, Sunflower Bean, Orville Peck, Joel McHale
- The Tortured Poets Department (Review) — Taylor Swift
- 10 Best Songs of the Week: Fontaines D.C., Cassandra Jenkins, Loma, John Grant, and More (News) — Songs of the Week, Fontaines D.C., Cassandra Jenkins, Loma, John Grant, Good Looks, Hana Vu, Belle and Sebastian, Yannis & The Yaw, Strand of Oaks, Home Counties
- Fresh Shares New EP ‘Merch Girl’ (News) — Fresh
- Premiere: LOVECOLOR Shares New Video for “Crazy Love” (News) — LOVECOLOR
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.