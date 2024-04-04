News

All





Glass Animals Announce New Album and Tour, Share New Song “Creatures in Heaven” I Love You So F***ing Much Due Out July 19 via Republic

Photography by Lillie Eiger



British four-piece Glass Animals have announced a new album, I Love You So F***ing Much, and shared its first single, “Creatures in Heaven.” They have also announced a world tour. I Love You So F***ing Much is due out July 19 via Republic. Check out “Creatures in Heaven” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

I Love You So F***ing Much is the follow-up to Dreamland, which came out 2020 via Republic and sold a whopping 12 million copies worldwide. That album’s “Heat Waves” was a massive hit, staying at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for five week in 2022, after spending 59 weeks on the charts. “Heat Waves” the biggest international hit from a British band in almost 30 years and the first song to reach #1 with a single writer and producer since Pharrell’s “Happy,” released in 2014. All of this success was a bit much for Glass Animals’ frontman, producer, and main songwriter, Dave Bayley.

“Life can change dramatically, but sometimes you aren’t able to change as quickly on a personal level,” he says in a press release. “You end up feeling like a spectator. And then you are asked and expected to be a certain type of person, a different person. But…I wasn’t sure how. It confused me to the point of not knowing who I was or if anything was real.”

Of “Creatures in Heaven,” Bayley adds: “It’s about a moment in time, be it a split second or a year or whatever, having the capacity to be enormously formative and life-changing. Even if it is over. Or if it doesn’t go as planned. Or if it dies too soon. It is still fucking beautiful. The love and care and the feeling in that moment lives forever. It never really dies. If that’s how you choose to see it,”

The band also features Drew MacFarlane (guitar, keys), Edmund Irwin-Singer (bass, keys), and Joe Seaward (drums).

Read our 2016 interview with Glass Animals here.

Read our 2016 Artist Survey interview with Glass Animals here.

I Love You So F***ing Much Tracklist:

1. “Show Pony”

2. “whatthehellishappening”

3. “Creatures in Heaven”

4. “Wonderful Nothing”

5. “A Tear in Space (Airlock)”

6. “I Can’t Make You Fall in Love Again”

7. “How I Learned To Love The Bomb”

8. “White Roses”

9. “On the Run”

10. “Lost in the Ocean”

Glass Animals Tour Dates: Live Pop Up Shows:

April 11th – Pappy + Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA

April 15th – Tabaqueros – Mexico City, MX

North American Tour Dates:

Wed Aug 07 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion +

Thu Aug 08 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

Sat Aug 10 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann +

Sun Aug 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center +

Tue Aug 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Aug 16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek +

Sat Aug 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion +

Tue Aug 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage +

Wed Aug 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center +

Fri Aug 23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center +

Sat Aug 24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre +

Sun Aug 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center +

Tue Aug 27 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Wed Aug 28 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Sat Aug 31 - Kansas City, KS - Azura Amphitheater ~^*

Tue Sep 03 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~

Wed Sep 04 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~

Thu Sep 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

Sat Sep 07 – Seattle, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre ~^

Sun Sep 08 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena ~

Wed Sep 11 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre ~

Fri Sep 13 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

Sat Sep 14 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum ~^

Tue Sep 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ~

Fri Sep 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~

Sat Sep 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~

Sun Sep 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~



EU/UK Tour Dates:

Tue Oct 15 – Paris, France – Zenith =

Wed Oct 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National =

Thu Oct 17 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle =

Sat Oct 19 – Warsaw, Poland – Expo XXI =

Sun Oct 20 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling-Halle =

Tue Oct 22 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz =

Wed Oct 23 – Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall =

Thu Oct 24 – Munich, Germany – Zenith =

Sat Oct 26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live =

Wed Oct 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =

Fri Nov 01 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro =

Sat Nov 02 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live =

Sun Nov 03 – Nottingham, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena =

Tue Nov 05 – Cardiff, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena =

Thu Nov 07 – London, United Kingdom – The O2 =



*Non-Live Nation Date



Support Key

+ Kevin Abstract

~ Eyedress

^ Blondshell

= The Big Moon

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.