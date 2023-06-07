News

Glasser Announces First New Album in 10 Years, Shares New Song “Vine” Crux Due Out October 6 via One Little Independent

Photography by Yis Kid



Glasser, the electronic music project of Cameron Mesirow, has just announced the release of her third studio album, crux, and shared its first single, “Vine.” Crux is due out October 6 via One Little Independent. This is Glasser’s first full-length album release in 10 years. Listen to the song below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Glasser, who works in trances of dreamy experimental pop and carefully curated electronics, uses crux as a form of self reflection, delving into themes of personal identity, emotional vulnerability, and the human experience. The album becomes a little deeper for Galsser as some tracks discuss the death of an old friend, the fragility of life, and the delicacy of relationships in times of uncertainty. With such a heavy narrative in mind, the album comes together to embody the use of traditional Celtic folk music, Scottish themes, and Eastern-European styles.

In a press release, she shares: “I guess it’s just about the sort of inevitability of us coming to our own fate, and some of the lyrics are about my voice and the fear of my voice disappearing. Itself a kind of death. This record for me is texturally and thematically half heaven and half earth. crux was a word that stuck with me always, as it’s onomatopoeic, it literally sounds like a vital aspect of intersection. It’s a cross in Latin, and it’s a horizon to me. I’m the crux of this project and I’m on the earth and heaven is inside of me. And in us all.”

crux becomes a melting pot of sorts, pulling from unavoidable hardships and making it into something a bit more digestible. Of the album’s lead single “Vine,” Glasser says, “It was like an attempt at making something where all the parts sound like they’re very separated. I was thinking like jazz, actually. It was about getting back to writing music after feeling a bit disconnected from the machinery around making it your profession.”

Glasser’s other recent releases include the 2022 single “New Scars,” which doesn’t appear on this album. Glasser’s last album, Interiors, came out in 2013.

Read our 2013 interview with Glasser.

crux Tracklist: 1. A Guide 2. Vine 3. Easy 4. Knave 5. Mass Love 6. Thick Waltz 7. All Lovers 8. Clipt 9. Undrunk 10. Drift 11. Ophrys 12. Choir Prayer

