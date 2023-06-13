 Glasser Poses for Art Students in the Music Video for “Vine” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, June 13th, 2023  
Glasser Poses for Art Students in the Music Video for “Vine”

Crux Due Out October 6 via One Little Independent

Jun 13, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar
Glasser, the electronic music project of Cameron Mesirow, has shared the music video for her recent song “Vine,” the first single off of her upcoming album, crux. Julia Crockett directed the video, which features Mesirow posing for art students. Crux is due out October 6 via One Little Independent. This is Glasser’s first full-length album release in 10 years. Watch the video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Crux becomes a melting pot of sorts, pulling from unavoidable hardships and making it into something a bit more digestible. Of the album’s lead single “Vine,” Glasser says, “It was like an attempt at making something where all the parts sound like they’re very separated. I was thinking like jazz, actually. It was about getting back to writing music after feeling a bit disconnected from the machinery around making it your profession.”

“Vine” was featured on our Songs of the Week list.

Glasser’s other recent releases include the 2022 single “New Scars,” which doesn’t appear on this album. Glasser’s last album, Interiors, came out in 2013.

Read our 2013 interview with Glasser.

