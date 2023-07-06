News

Glasser Shares Colorful Video for New Song “Drift” Crux Due Out October 6 via One Little Independent

Photography by Yis Kid



Glasser, the electronic music project of Cameron Mesirow, has shared a music video for her new song “Drift,” which is the latest single off of her upcoming album, crux. This LP is due out October 6 via One Little Independent. This is Glasser’s first full-length album release in 10 years. Check out the video below.



“Drift” features Eleonore Oppenheim on bass, Jason Yang on violin, with Patrick Ford contributing string arrangements. Of the song, Mesirow says in a press release: “The song was written a really long time ago. I was so excited about it that when I wrote it I made like 50 different versions of the song and the one that’s on the record is an amalgam of three different versions. That lyric is just something that came out of me, ‘What a good life/Except for all those times When you want to die.’ It was kind of meant to be a joke, but sounds quite serious in the context of the entire record. But also, jokes are serious sometimes too. It’s good to joke about serious things, for me at least. I made so many versions. And I really wanted the final version to have a dark disco vibe because dancing about death is better than weeping. They’re both good, but I wanted to dance about that.”



Of the concept for the music video, she adds: “The concept for the video originally came together from an earlier visual I shot with Niles Roth in the Poconos in an abandoned love motel. We shot a video there which was my face projected onto my face in the rubble of this space. The original video never came out and when it was time to shoot a new video for this song we were inspired by the original footage we captured and incorporated a similar concept.”



Glasser previously shared a music video for Crux’s first single “Vine,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week list.



Glasser’s other recent releases include the 2022 single “New Scars,” which doesn’t appear on this album. Glasser’s last album, Interiors, came out in 2013.



Read our 2013 interview with Glasser.



