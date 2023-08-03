glasser
Glasser Shares New Single “All Lovers”
Crux Due Out October 6 via One Little Independent
Aug 03, 2023
Photography by Yis Kid
Glasser, the project of musician Cameron Mesirow, shares her newest single and visualizer, “All Lovers,” from her upcoming anticipated album, crux which arrives on October 6th via One Little Independent Records. It’s the third offering off her first album in a decade and reflects on the delicacy of relationships as her ethereal vocals convey messages of uncertainty amidst emotional struggle through an intricately beating soundscape. The new single follows previously released singles “Vine” and “Drift,” which together provide a glimpse at the album’s themes of personal identity, emotional vulnerability, and the human experience.
Glasser says of her new single, “It just kind of happened. I didn’t really have a great lyrical plan. I was going through a breakup, and I just sang some of the words that were on the page and felt their shape more than their meaning. On the last record, I sometimes felt I was labouring words that I then regretted later. I really struggled with myself and my identity around that because I think of myself an articulate person, but this is just another area for me. I am articulate in speech, but I’m more of a melodic person. I think the colour conveys the message better than my words ever could.”
crux Track list out on One Little Independent Records October 6th 2023
1. A Guide
2. Vine
3. Easy
4. Knave
5. Mass Love
6. Thick Waltz
7. All Lovers
8. Clipt
9. Undrunk
10. Drift
11. Ophrys
12. Choir Prayer
|Connect with Glasser: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Glasser previously shared a music video for Crux’s first single “Vine,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week list and “Drift”
Glasser’s other recent releases include the 2022 single “New Scars,” which doesn’t appear on this album. Glasser’s last album, Interiors, came out in 2013.
Read our 2013 interview with Glasser.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Premiere: William Matheny Shares New Single “Every Way To Lose” (News) — William Matheny
- Empty Country Announce new LP, Empty Country II (News) — Empty Country
- A Giant Dog Share New Track “A Daydream” (News) — A Giant Dog
- CHAI present a new single/video, “Neo Kawaii, K?” (News) — CHAI
- Glasser Shares New Single “All Lovers” (News) — Glasser
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.