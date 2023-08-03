 Glasser Shares New Single "All Lovers" | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, August 3rd, 2023  
Subscribe

glasser

Glasser Shares New Single “All Lovers”

Crux Due Out October 6 via One Little Independent

Aug 03, 2023 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Yis Kid
Bookmark and Share


Glasser, the project of musician Cameron Mesirow, shares her newest single and visualizer, “All Lovers,” from her upcoming anticipated album, crux which arrives on October 6th via One Little Independent Records. It’s the third offering off her first album in a decade and reflects on the delicacy of relationships as her ethereal vocals convey messages of uncertainty amidst emotional struggle through an intricately beating soundscape. The new single follows previously released singles “Vine” and “Drift,” which together provide a glimpse at the album’s themes of personal identity, emotional vulnerability, and the human experience.


Glasser says of her new single, “It just kind of happened. I didn’t really have a great lyrical plan. I was going through a breakup, and I just sang some of the words that were on the page and felt their shape more than their meaning. On the last record, I sometimes felt I was labouring words that I then regretted later. I really struggled with myself and my identity around that because I think of myself an articulate person, but this is just another area for me. I am articulate in speech, but I’m more of a melodic person. I think the colour conveys the message better than my words ever could.”


crux Track list out on One Little Independent Records October 6th 2023

1. A Guide

2. Vine

3. Easy

4. Knave

5. Mass Love

6. Thick Waltz

7. All Lovers

8. Clipt

9. Undrunk

10. Drift

11. Ophrys

12. Choir Prayer

Connect with Glasser: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Glasser previously shared a music video for Crux’s first single “Vine,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week list and “Drift”

Glasser’s other recent releases include the 2022 single “New Scars,” which doesn’t appear on this album. Glasser’s last album, Interiors, came out in 2013.

Read our 2013 interview with Glasser.


Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent