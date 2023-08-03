News

All



glasser glasser

Glasser Shares New Single “All Lovers” Crux Due Out October 6 via One Little Independent

Photography by Yis Kid



Glasser, the project of musician Cameron Mesirow, shares her newest single and visualizer, “All Lovers,” from her upcoming anticipated album, crux which arrives on October 6th via One Little Independent Records. It’s the third offering off her first album in a decade and reflects on the delicacy of relationships as her ethereal vocals convey messages of uncertainty amidst emotional struggle through an intricately beating soundscape. The new single follows previously released singles “Vine” and “Drift,” which together provide a glimpse at the album’s themes of personal identity, emotional vulnerability, and the human experience.



Glasser says of her new single, “It just kind of happened. I didn’t really have a great lyrical plan. I was going through a breakup, and I just sang some of the words that were on the page and felt their shape more than their meaning. On the last record, I sometimes felt I was labouring words that I then regretted later. I really struggled with myself and my identity around that because I think of myself an articulate person, but this is just another area for me. I am articulate in speech, but I’m more of a melodic person. I think the colour conveys the message better than my words ever could.”





crux Track list out on One Little Independent Records October 6th 2023

1. A Guide

2. Vine

3. Easy

4. Knave

5. Mass Love

6. Thick Waltz

7. All Lovers

8. Clipt

9. Undrunk

10. Drift

11. Ophrys

12. Choir Prayer

Connect with Glasser: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Glasser previously shared a music video for Crux’s first single “Vine,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week list and “Drift”



Glasser’s other recent releases include the 2022 single “New Scars,” which doesn’t appear on this album. Glasser’s last album, Interiors, came out in 2013.

Read our 2013 interview with Glasser.





Support Under the Radar on Patreon.