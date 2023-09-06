Glasser Shares New Song “Easy”
Crux Due Out October 6 via One Little Independent
Sep 06, 2023
Photography by Kotaro Kawashima
Glasser, the electronic music project of Cameron Mesirow, is releasing a new album, crux, on October 6 via One Little Independent. Now she has shared another new song from it, “Easy.” Listen below.
The song about Mesirow’s first love, Noah, who passed away. She ellaborates in a press release: “It was about a dream that we were in the same place, and it was a very playful dream. It felt like finally some kind of return to some of the good feelings around knowing someone despite their end.”
Crux is Glasser’s first full-length album release in 10 years.
Glasser previously shared a music video for Crux’s first single “Vine,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared the album’s “Drift” and “All Lovers.”
In 2022 Glasser released the single “New Scars,” which doesn’t appear on this album. Glasser’s last album, Interiors, came out in 2013.
Read our 2013 interview with Glasser.
