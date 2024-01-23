News

Glastonbury Festival Announces Emerging Talent Competition For 2024 Past winners include N’famady Kouyaté, She Drew The Gun, R.A.E. and Declan McKenna

Glastonbury Festival has today announced details of its 2024 EMERGING TALENT COMPETITION, which is once again supported by PRS for Music and the PRS Foundation.The competition gives new UK and Ireland-based acts of any musical genre the chance to compete for a slot on one of the main stages at this year’s Festival.

The winners of the free-to-enter competition will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation to help take their songwriting and performing to the next level. Two runners-up will also each be awarded a £2,500 PRS Foundation Talent Development prize.

Acts from any musical genre can enter the 2024 competition FOR ONE WEEK ONLY using the form at glastonburyfestivals.co.uk from 9am Monday 29th January until 5pm Monday 5th February 2024. The Festival is committed to diversity and inclusivity and we welcome entries from disabled artists, who we will support to ensure they are not disadvantaged by the process.

Once the entries are in, a panel of 30 UK music writers including Under the Radar Festivals & Live Reviews Editor Dom Gourlay will help compile a longlist of 90 acts. The longlist will then be narrowed down to a shortlist of eight artists by judges including Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis, before the live finals in Pilton decide the winning act.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “At a time when it’s not always easy for acts to get their foot on the ladder, we’re really happy to be able to offer this opportunity for rising artists. So many amazing acts have been showcased by the Emerging Talent Competition over the years – and, as with the Festival, we welcome artists from all musical genres. I’m really excited to hear what 2024’s entries bring. It’s free to enter, so it definitely can’t hurt to give it a go!”

Michelle Escoffery, President of the PRS Members’ Council, said: “Our continued partnership with Glastonbury Festival and our charity arm PRS Foundation aims to discover and champion the trailblazing homegrown talent we have in the UK and Ireland. The Emerging Talent Competition provides an exciting and unique platform for artists and bands to gain major exposure with new audiences and industry leaders, as well as the opportunity to win talent development prize money to elevate their music careers. If you’ve ever dreamed of performing at this iconic festival, now is the time. Submit your song and good luck!”

Joe Frankland, CEO, PRS Foundation said: “We’re delighted to be continuing to partner with our friends at Glastonbury Festival and PRS for Music on this fantastic opportunity for music creators to perform at the legendary Glastonbury Festival, as well as receiving vital funding support to develop their careers. The huge amount of talent this competition unearths each year is incredible – demonstrating the wealth of exciting artists coming through across the UK. We are very much looking forward to seeing which talented artists apply this year.””

The winner of the 2023 competition was the Guinea-born, Cardiff-based musician N’famady Kouyaté, who says of his experience: “Winning Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent Competition was amazing and has opened loads of doors for me. It gave me and the band a chance to perform on an amazing stage at an incredible festival. Winning also meant that I could take the next steps to further my career. If you think you’re ready to take the next steps too, I highly suggest you enter this year’s contest!”

Other recent Emerging Talent Competition finalists include Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis McLaughlin in 2022, 2020 lockdown winner R.A.E; 2019 winner Marie White, who later signed with Decca Records and Universal Publishing; rapper Flohio who won the prestigious Music Moves Europe Talent Award in 2020; R&B singer Izzy Bizu (a 2016 BRITs Critics’ Choice nominee and winner of the 2016 BBC Music Introducing Award); and singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, who won ETC 2015 and subsequently signed with Columbia and has released two successful albums. The 2017 ETC winner was singer Josh Barry, who has since toured with Rag’n’Bone Man and Gorgon City. Meanwhile, 2016 winners She Drew The Gun have received considerable acclaim for their politically-inspired psych-pop.