News

All





Glastonbury Festival Announces Emerging Talent Competition Longlist for 2024 Auger, Affection To Rent and Daxx & Roxane picked by Under the Radar

Web Exclusive



Glastonbury Festival today announced the longlist for its Emerging Talent Competition 2024, which is supported by PRS for Music and the PRS Foundation. The 90 selected acts were picked by a judging panel made up of 30 music writers from around the UK including Under the Radar’s Dom Gourlay.

These acts will now be whittled down to a shortlist of just 8 acts who will compete at April’s live finals for a slot on one of the main stages at this year’s Festival. The winners of the competition will also be awarded a £5,000 PRS for Music Foundation Talent Development prize, to help take their songwriting and performing to the next level. Two runners-up will also each be awarded a £2,500 PRS for Music Foundation Talent Development prize.

The 3 artists chosen by Under the Radar are as follows :-

AUGER

Dramatic, electronic orientated rock that’s both anthemic and soothing in equal measures.

For fans of Depeche Mode, Editors, The Knife, Ultravox.

AFFECTION TO RENT

Dublin based experimental outfit fusing elements of shoegaze, grunge and post-rock.

For fans of Cocteau Twins, Newdad, Just Mustard, Slowdive, My Bloody Valentine.

DAXX & ROXANE

Classic metal that evokes the genre’s halcyon days whilst bringing a 21st century vibe in the process.

For fans of The Darkness, Judas Priest, The Cult, AC/DC, Europe.

The full playlist for all 90 acts can be found HERE.

For more information on Glastonbury Festival including line up announcements visit the Official Website