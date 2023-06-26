News

Glastonbury Got Rickrolled: Rick Astley Performed a Smiths Covers Set with Blossoms Watch Them Perform “There is a Light That Never Goes Out” (Plus Watch Astley Perform “Never Gonna Give You Up”)





Glastonbury Music Festival is no safer than the rest of us when it comes to getting Rickrolled. This Saturday, Rick Astley took to the main stage to perform his own set which led to him performing his biggest hit, “Never Gonna Give You Up.” He also performed a set with English pop band, Blossoms, covering songs by ’80s indie rock legends The Smiths. Check out the video for “There is a Light That Never Goes Out” along with his recent live rendition of “Never Gonna Give You Up” below.

According to Consequence, the 16-song combined set featured hits like “This Charming Man,” “Big Mouth Strikes Again,” “Girlfriend in Coma,” “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now,” and “How Soon is Now.” Astley and the Blossoms have previously teamed up to cover The Smiths for some shows in 2021.

In an interview with NME, Astley says, “If we burn in hell for doing it, then we’ll have to live with that. You’re either a Smiths fan or you’re not, and if you are then it’s very hallowed ground. Learning the songs reaffirms how great but individual they were as a band.”

If one thing’s for sure, Rick Astley promises to never give Smiths fans up.

