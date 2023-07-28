News

All





Glen Hansard Announces New Solo Album, Shares Video For New Song “The Feast of St. John” (Feat. Warr All That Was East Is West Of Me Now Due Out October 20 via ANTI-

Photography by Stephan VanFleteren



Glen Hansard is releasing his fifth solo album All That Was East Is West Of Me Now and has shared a music video for a new song “The Feast of St. John” featuring Warren Ellis. All That Was East Is West Of Me Now is due out October 20 via ANTI-. Check out “The Feast of St. John” below, followed by the upcoming album’s tracklist and cover artwork as well as some upcoming tour dates.

This is Hansard’s first record in over four years and follows a period of Hansard collaborating with Eddie Vedder and Cat Power and live performances with The Frames and Markéta Irglová/The Swell Season. It came together through a series of five gigs Hansard arranged at his small local pub over the course of November 2022. He says in a press release: “A song only becomes what it is through witness; the song finds a different way.”

At the end of the five days, Hansard had a record and began recording with longtime collaborator David Odlum.

Hansard adds: “I told no one. We set up in the corner and played to the locals, some of whom were only half listening. A collection of farmers and workers, dart players, pool sharks. I played two hours of new songs each week, some songs finished, some half-baked. Through this process I realized what I had and what I had to work on further - which songs landed and which ones were only good in my imagination. It solidified my choices right away. It was as if the album appeared in that bar. And not before.”

Of the album’s title, Hansard says that it stems from the “sudden realization that there’s more behind than ahead.”

Hansard recently shared the song, “The Answer is Yes” with Markéta Irglová as The Swell Season.

In 2019, Hansard released the album This Wild Willing via ANTI-. He discussed the album with us in an interview upon its release.

All That Was East Is West Of Me Now Tracklist:

1. The Feast Of St. John

2. Down On Our Knees

3. There’s No Mountain

4. Sure As The Rain

5. Between Us There Is Music

6. Ghost

7. Bearing Witness

8. Short Life

9. Outro

Glen Hansard Tour Dates:

Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova: The Swell Season

8/8 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

8/9 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall SOLD OUT

8/11 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center - The Wang Theatre

8/12 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

8/14 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

8/15 - Washington DC @ The Anthem

8/17 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens SOLD OUT

8/18 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed SOLD OUT

8/20 - Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion

8/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

8/23 - Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

8/24 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

8/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

8/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre SOLD OUT

Glen Hansard

9/29 - Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest

10/30 - London, UK @ The London Palladium

10/31 - Manchester, UK @ RNCM Theatre SOLD OUT

11/2 - Paris, France @ La Cigale

11/3 - Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal

11/5 - Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk

11/6 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

11/8 - Munich, Germany @ Circus Krone

11/9 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Konzerthaus

11/11 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus

11/12 - Milan, Italy @ Teatro Dal Verme

11/14 - Prague, Czechia @ Velký sál Lucerna

11/15 - Warsaw, Poland @ Palladium Club

11/17 - Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

11/20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Royal Theatre Carré SOLD OUT

11/21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Royal Theatre Carré SOLD OUT

12/13 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

12/15 - Galway, Ireland @ Leisureland

12/16 - Derry, UK @ St. Columb’s Hall

12/18 - Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

12/19 - Cork, Ireland @ City Hall

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.