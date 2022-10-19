News

Glen Hansard Shares Video For New Single “Take Heart” (Feat. Marketa Irglova and Ukrainian Action) Out Now via ANTI-

Photography by Mikolaj Rotowski



Glen Hansard has shared a live performance video for his new single, “Take Heart.” It is a collaboration with Marketa Irglova and three Ukrainian refugees named Anna, Alex, and Olena. View below.

In a press release, Hansard states: “This song is a single flower placed at the foot of all this devastation, a candle lit among the millions placed helplessly at the doors of embassies or left burning in windows; it’s a prayer sent up into the great cloud of goodwill that circles the globe. It’s a thing that didn’t exist and now it does, an offering, thanks to Patti, Alex, Anna, Olena and Markéta, who heard it as I was working on it and joined in to make it stronger. This is for them, and to all those who lost or are missing loved ones on every side of this brutal war.”

In 2019, Hansard released the album This Wild Willing via ANTI-. He discussed the album with us in an interview upon its release.

