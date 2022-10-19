 Glen Hansard Shares Video For New Single “Take Heart” (Feat. Marketa Irglova and Ukrainian Action) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 19th, 2022  
Glen Hansard Shares Video For New Single “Take Heart” (Feat. Marketa Irglova and Ukrainian Action)

Out Now via ANTI-

Oct 19, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Mikolaj Rotowski
Glen Hansard has shared a live performance video for his new single, “Take Heart.” It is a collaboration with Marketa Irglova and three Ukrainian refugees named Anna, Alex, and Olena. View below.

In a press release, Hansard states: “This song is a single flower placed at the foot of all this devastation, a candle lit among the millions placed helplessly at the doors of embassies or left burning in windows; it’s a prayer sent up into the great cloud of goodwill that circles the globe. It’s a thing that didn’t exist and now it does, an offering, thanks to Patti, Alex, Anna, Olena and Markéta, who heard it as I was working on it and joined in to make it stronger. This is for them, and to all those who lost or are missing loved ones on every side of this brutal war.”

In 2019, Hansard released the album This Wild Willing via ANTI-. He discussed the album with us in an interview upon its release.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

