Glen Hansard Shares Video For New Song “There’s No Mountain” All That Was East is West of Me Now Due Out October 20 via ANTI-

Photography by Stephan VanFleteren



Glen Hansard is releasing his fifth solo album, All That Was East is West of Me Now, on October 20 via ANTI-. Now he has shared another new song from it, “There’s No Mountain,” via a music video. Myles O’Reilly directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Hansard’s upcoming tour dates.

When the album was announced, Hansard shared a music video for its first single, “The Feast of St. John,” which features Warren Ellis. Then he shared the album’s “Sure As the Rain.”

Hansard recorded All That Was East is West of Me Now with longtime collaborator David Odlum.

Of the album’s title, Hansard says in a press release: “I’m in the latter third of a good life!And my golden prize is a life in song. I haven’t gotten lost, I’ve stayed true to my first calling, and I’ve been blessed with life’s deepest riches. So, I might be facing west, or east. But I’m happy in the place I’m in.”

In June, Hansard shared the song, “The Answer is Yes” with Markéta Irglová as The Swell Season.

In 2019, Hansard released the album This Wild Willing via ANTI-. He discussed the album with us in an interview upon its release.

Glen Hansard Tour Dates:

9/29 - Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest

10/30 - London, UK @ The London Palladium

10/31 - Manchester, UK @ RNCM Theatre SOLD OUT

11/2 - Paris, France @ La Cigale

11/3 - Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal

11/5 - Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk

11/6 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

11/8 - Munich, Germany @ Circus Krone

11/9 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Konzerthaus

11/11 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus

11/12 - Milan, Italy @ Teatro Dal Verme

11/14 - Prague, Czechia @ Velký sál Lucerna

11/15 - Warsaw, Poland @ Palladium Club

11/17 - Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

11/20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Royal Theatre Carré SOLD OUT

11/21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Royal Theatre Carré SOLD OUT

12/13 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

12/15 - Galway, Ireland @ Leisureland

12/16 - Derry, UK @ St. Columb’s Hall

12/18 - Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

12/19 - Cork, Ireland @ City Hall

