Glen Hansard Shares Video For New Song “There’s No Mountain”
All That Was East is West of Me Now Due Out October 20 via ANTI-
Sep 21, 2023
Photography by Stephan VanFleteren
Glen Hansard is releasing his fifth solo album, All That Was East is West of Me Now, on October 20 via ANTI-. Now he has shared another new song from it, “There’s No Mountain,” via a music video. Myles O’Reilly directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Hansard’s upcoming tour dates.
When the album was announced, Hansard shared a music video for its first single, “The Feast of St. John,” which features Warren Ellis. Then he shared the album’s “Sure As the Rain.”
Hansard recorded All That Was East is West of Me Now with longtime collaborator David Odlum.
Of the album’s title, Hansard says in a press release: “I’m in the latter third of a good life!And my golden prize is a life in song. I haven’t gotten lost, I’ve stayed true to my first calling, and I’ve been blessed with life’s deepest riches. So, I might be facing west, or east. But I’m happy in the place I’m in.”
In June, Hansard shared the song, “The Answer is Yes” with Markéta Irglová as The Swell Season.
In 2019, Hansard released the album This Wild Willing via ANTI-. He discussed the album with us in an interview upon its release.
Glen Hansard Tour Dates:
9/29 - Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest
10/30 - London, UK @ The London Palladium
10/31 - Manchester, UK @ RNCM Theatre SOLD OUT
11/2 - Paris, France @ La Cigale
11/3 - Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal
11/5 - Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk
11/6 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
11/8 - Munich, Germany @ Circus Krone
11/9 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Konzerthaus
11/11 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus
11/12 - Milan, Italy @ Teatro Dal Verme
11/14 - Prague, Czechia @ Velký sál Lucerna
11/15 - Warsaw, Poland @ Palladium Club
11/17 - Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
11/20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Royal Theatre Carré SOLD OUT
11/21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Royal Theatre Carré SOLD OUT
12/13 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT
12/15 - Galway, Ireland @ Leisureland
12/16 - Derry, UK @ St. Columb’s Hall
12/18 - Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
12/19 - Cork, Ireland @ City Hall
