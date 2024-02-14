News

Goat Girl Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “ride around” Below the Waste Due Out June 7 via Rough Trade

Photography by Holly Whitaker



South London trio Goat Girl have announced a new album, Below the Waste, and shared its first single, “ride around,” via a music video. Below the Waste is due out June 7 via Rough Trade. Check out the “ride around” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Goat Girl is Lottie Pendlebury (she/her), Rosy Jones (they/them) and Holly Mullineaux (she/her). The trio co–produced the album alongside John ‘Spud’ Murphy (Lankum, black midi). Below the Waste is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2021’s On All Fours and 2018’s self-titled debut.

Most of the new album was recorded at Ireland’s Hellfire Studios, which a press release says is “in the shadow of the infamous Hellfire Club—one of Ireland’s most haunted buildings.” Additional instruments were recorded at various locations, including at the band’s South London studio and in a barn in Essex. They include strings by Reuben Kyriakides and Nic Pendlebury, woodwind instruments by Alex McKenzie, and vocals (“including a choir made up of family and friends,” says the press release).

Pendlebury had this to say about “ride around”: “I dreamt of conversations that stripped away all the etiquettes and went below the surface to where the most interesting parts of ourselves tend to be suppressed. At the time, I was listening to lots of Phillip Glass and Deerhoof, music that plays with the relationship between tensions and resolution, which definitely influenced this song.”

Below the Waste Tracklist:

1. reprise

2. ride around

3. words fell out

4. play it down

5. tcnc

6. where’s ur <3

7. prelude

8. tonight

9. motorway

10. s.m.o.g

11. take it away

12. pretty faces

13. perhaps

14. jump sludge

15. sleep talk

16. wasting

Goat Girl UK Tour Dates:

Fri 22nd March - Hebden Bridge, Wainsgate Chapel

Sat 23rd March - Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

Sun 24th March - Nottingham, Bodega

Tue 26th March - Margate, Where Else?

Wed 27th March - Norwich, Norwich Arts Centre

Thu 28th March - London, ICA

