 Goat Girl Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “ride around” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, February 14th, 2024  
Subscribe

Goat Girl Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “ride around”

Below the Waste Due Out June 7 via Rough Trade

Feb 13, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Holly Whitaker
Bookmark and Share


South London trio Goat Girl have announced a new album, Below the Waste, and shared its first single, “ride around,” via a music video. Below the Waste is due out June 7 via Rough Trade. Check out the “ride around” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Goat Girl is Lottie Pendlebury (she/her), Rosy Jones (they/them) and Holly Mullineaux (she/her). The trio co–produced the album alongside John ‘Spud’ Murphy (Lankum, black midi). Below the Waste is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2021’s On All Fours and 2018’s self-titled debut.

Most of the new album was recorded at Ireland’s Hellfire Studios, which a press release says is “in the shadow of the infamous Hellfire Club—one of Ireland’s most haunted buildings.” Additional instruments were recorded at various locations, including at the band’s South London studio and in a barn in Essex. They include strings by Reuben Kyriakides and Nic Pendlebury, woodwind instruments by Alex McKenzie, and vocals (“including a choir made up of family and friends,” says the press release).

Pendlebury had this to say about “ride around”: “I dreamt of conversations that stripped away all the etiquettes and went below the surface to where the most interesting parts of ourselves tend to be suppressed. At the time, I was listening to lots of Phillip Glass and Deerhoof, music that plays with the relationship between tensions and resolution, which definitely influenced this song.”

Read our review of Goat Girl.

Below the Waste Tracklist:

1. reprise
2. ride around
3. words fell out
4. play it down
5. tcnc
6. where’s ur <3
7. prelude
8. tonight
9. motorway
10. s.m.o.g
11. take it away
12. pretty faces
13. perhaps
14. jump sludge
15. sleep talk
16. wasting

Goat Girl UK Tour Dates:

Fri 22nd March - Hebden Bridge, Wainsgate Chapel
Sat 23rd March - Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
Sun 24th March - Nottingham, Bodega
Tue 26th March - Margate, Where Else?
Wed 27th March - Norwich, Norwich Arts Centre
Thu 28th March - London, ICA

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent