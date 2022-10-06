 Goat Share Video For New Single “Do the Dance” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Goat Share Video For New Single “Do the Dance”

Oh Death Due Out October 21 via Rocket Recordings

Oct 04, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Swedish experimental psych-rock band Goat have shared a video for their new single, “Do the Dance.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Oh Death, which will be out on October 21 via Rocket Recordings. View the Tom Brewins-directed video below.

The band’s previous album, Requiem, came out in 2016 via Sub Pop.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



There are no comments for this entry yet.

