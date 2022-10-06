Goat Share Video For New Single “Do the Dance”
Oh Death Due Out October 21 via Rocket Recordings
Swedish experimental psych-rock band Goat have shared a video for their new single, “Do the Dance.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Oh Death, which will be out on October 21 via Rocket Recordings. View the Tom Brewins-directed video below.
The band’s previous album, Requiem, came out in 2016 via Sub Pop.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Cosmo Gold Shares New Single “Stranger” (News) — Cosmo Gold
- Phoenix Perform “Alpha Zulu” on “Jimmy Kimmel” (News) — Phoenix
- Tindersticks Announce Soundtrack For Forthcoming Claire Denis Film “Stars at Noon” (News) — Tindersticks
- Wet Leg Share “Loving You (Demo)” From New Abortion Access Benefit Compilation (News) — Wet Leg
- Jamila Woods Shares New Single “Boundaries” (News) — Jamila Woods
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.