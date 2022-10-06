News

Goat Share Video For New Single “Do the Dance” Oh Death Due Out October 21 via Rocket Recordings





Swedish experimental psych-rock band Goat have shared a video for their new single, “Do the Dance.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Oh Death, which will be out on October 21 via Rocket Recordings. View the Tom Brewins-directed video below.

The band’s previous album, Requiem, came out in 2016 via Sub Pop.

