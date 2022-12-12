Golden Globes 2022 Nominations Announced: “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and More
Nominations Also Include “Top Gun,” "Avatar," "White Lotus," "Black Panther," "House of the Dragon," "Only Murders in the Building," "Wednesday," and Others
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has just announced all of the nominations for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards ceremony. The awards show, held at the Beverly Hilton, will be televised on January 10, 2023 as a live NBC and Peacock production, with Jerrod Carmichael hosting. View the full list of nominees below.
MOTION PICTURES BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Avatar: The Way of Water
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Elvis
Warner Bros
The Fabelmans
Universal Pictures
Tár
Focus Features
Top Gun: Maverick
Paramount Pictures
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Cate Blanchett
Tár
Olivia Colman
Empire of Light
Viola Davis
The Woman King
Ana de Armas
Blonde
Michelle Williams
The Fabelmans
BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Austin Butler
Elvis
Brendan Fraser
The Whale
Hugh Jackman
The Son
Bill Nighy
Living
Jeremy Pope
The Inspection
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Babylon
Paramount
The Banshees of Inisherin
Searchlight Pictures
Everything Everywhere All at Once
A24
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Netflix
Triangle of Sadness
Neon
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Lesley Manville
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie
Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy
The Menu
Emma Thompson
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh
Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Diego Calva
Babylon
Daniel Craig
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver
White Noise
Colin Farrell
The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes
The Menu
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix
Inu-Oh
Gkids
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
A24
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Universal Pictures
Turning Red
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Netflix
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Amazon Prime Video
Close (Netherlands/France/Belgium)
A24
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Mubi
RRR (India)
Variance Films
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Angela Bassett
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon
Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan
She Said
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Brendan Gleeson
The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt
Babylon
Ke Huy Quan
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne
The Good Nurse
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
James Cameron
Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann
Elvis
Martin McDonagh
The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg
The Fabelmans
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
Todd Field
Tár
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh
The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley
Women Talking
Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg
The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
Carter Burwell
The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guonadottir
Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz
Babylon
John Williams
The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“Carolina”, Where the Crawdads Sing
Music by: Taylor Swift
Lyrics by: Taylor Swift
“Ciao Papa”, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Music by: Alexandre Desplat
Lyrics by: Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro
“Hold My Hand”, Top Gun: Maverick
Music by: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice
Lyrics by: Lady Gaga, BloodPop
“Lift Me Up”, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Music by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
Lyrics by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
“Naatu Naatu”, RRR
Music by: M.M. Keeravani
Lyrics by: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
TELEVISION
Better Call Saul
AMC+/AMC
The Crown
Netflix
House of the Dragon
HBO Max
Ozark
Netflix
Severance
Apple TV+
BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Emma d’Arcy
House of the Dragon
Laura Linney
Ozark
Imelda Staunton
The Crown
Hilary Swank
Alaska Daily
Zendaya
Euphoria
BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Jeff Bridges
The Old Man
Kevin Costner
Yellowstone
Diego Luna
Andor
Bob Odenkirk
Better Call Saul
Adam Scott
Severance
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Abbott Elementary
ABC
The Bear
FX
Hacks
HBO Max
Only Murders in the Building
Hulu
Wednesday
Netflix
BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Quinta Brunson
Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco
The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez
Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega
Wednesday
Jean Smart
Hacks
BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Donald Glover
Atlanta
Bill Hader
Barry
Steve Martin
Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short
Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White
The Bear
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE
Black Bird
Apple TV+
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Netflix
The Dropout
Hulu
Pam & Tommy
Hulu
The White Lotus
HBO Max
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jessica Chastain
George & Tammy
Julia Garner
Inventing Anna
Lily James
Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts
Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried
The Dropout
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Taron Edgerton
Black Bird
Colin Firth
The Staircase
Andrew Garfield
Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan
Pam & Tommy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION SERIES
Elizabeth Debicki
The Crown
Hannah Einbender
Hacks
Julia Garner
Ozark
Janelle James
Abbottt Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Abbott Elementary
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION SERIES
John Lithgow
The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce
The Crown
John Turturro
Severance
Tyler James Williams
Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler
Barry
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE
Jennifer Coolidge
The White Lotus
Claire Danes
Fleishman is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza
The White Lotus
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE
F. Murray Abraham,
The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson
The Patient
Paul Walter Houser
Black Bird
Richard Jenkins
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen
Pam & Tommy
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Premiere: Korean Boyfriend Shares New Video for “Now Ain’t The Time Oh Well” (News) — Korean Boyfriend
- Gone to Color Share The Field Remix of “The 606” (News) — Gone to Color
- Premiere: Palmyra Shares New Video for “Nothing Sticks” (News) — Palmyra
- Golden Globes 2022 Nominations Announced: “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and More (News) —
- Iggy Pop Shares New Song “Strung Out Johnny” (News) — Iggy Pop
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.