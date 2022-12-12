News

Golden Globes 2022 Nominations Announced: “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and More Nominations Also Include “Top Gun,” "Avatar," "White Lotus," "Black Panther," "House of the Dragon," "Only Murders in the Building," "Wednesday," and Others





The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has just announced all of the nominations for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards ceremony. The awards show, held at the Beverly Hilton, will be televised on January 10, 2023 as a live NBC and Peacock production, with Jerrod Carmichael hosting. View the full list of nominees below.

MOTION PICTURES BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Avatar: The Way of Water

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Elvis

Warner Bros

The Fabelmans

Universal Pictures

Tár

Focus Features

Top Gun: Maverick

Paramount Pictures

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Cate Blanchett

Tár

Olivia Colman

Empire of Light

Viola Davis

The Woman King

Ana de Armas

Blonde

Michelle Williams

The Fabelmans

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Austin Butler

Elvis

Brendan Fraser

The Whale

Hugh Jackman

The Son

Bill Nighy

Living

Jeremy Pope

The Inspection

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Babylon

Paramount

The Banshees of Inisherin

Searchlight Pictures

Everything Everywhere All at Once

A24

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Netflix

Triangle of Sadness

Neon

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Lesley Manville

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie

Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy

The Menu

Emma Thompson

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh

Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Diego Calva

Babylon

Daniel Craig

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver

White Noise

Colin Farrell

The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes

The Menu

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix

Inu-Oh

Gkids

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

A24

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Universal Pictures

Turning Red

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Netflix

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Amazon Prime Video

Close (Netherlands/France/Belgium)

A24

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Mubi

RRR (India)

Variance Films

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Angela Bassett

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon

Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan

She Said

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Brendan Gleeson

The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt

Babylon

Ke Huy Quan

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne

The Good Nurse

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

James Cameron

Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann

Elvis

Martin McDonagh

The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg

The Fabelmans

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Todd Field

Tár

Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh

The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley

Women Talking

Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg

The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Carter Burwell

The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guonadottir

Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz

Babylon

John Williams

The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“Carolina”, Where the Crawdads Sing

Music by: Taylor Swift

Lyrics by: Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa”, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Music by: Alexandre Desplat

Lyrics by: Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“Hold My Hand”, Top Gun: Maverick

Music by: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice

Lyrics by: Lady Gaga, BloodPop

“Lift Me Up”, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Music by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

Lyrics by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

“Naatu Naatu”, RRR

Music by: M.M. Keeravani

Lyrics by: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

TELEVISION

Better Call Saul

AMC+/AMC

The Crown

Netflix

House of the Dragon

HBO Max

Ozark

Netflix

Severance

Apple TV+

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Emma d’Arcy

House of the Dragon

Laura Linney

Ozark

Imelda Staunton

The Crown

Hilary Swank

Alaska Daily

Zendaya

Euphoria

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Jeff Bridges

The Old Man

Kevin Costner

Yellowstone

Diego Luna

Andor

Bob Odenkirk

Better Call Saul

Adam Scott

Severance

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

ABC

The Bear

FX

Hacks

HBO Max

Only Murders in the Building

Hulu

Wednesday

Netflix

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez

Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega

Wednesday

Jean Smart

Hacks

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Donald Glover

Atlanta

Bill Hader

Barry

Steve Martin

Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short

Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White

The Bear

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Black Bird

Apple TV+

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Netflix

The Dropout

Hulu

Pam & Tommy

Hulu

The White Lotus

HBO Max

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Chastain

George & Tammy

Julia Garner

Inventing Anna

Lily James

Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts

Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried

The Dropout

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Taron Edgerton

Black Bird

Colin Firth

The Staircase

Andrew Garfield

Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan

Pam & Tommy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki

The Crown

Hannah Einbender

Hacks

Julia Garner

Ozark

Janelle James

Abbottt Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Abbott Elementary

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION SERIES

John Lithgow

The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce

The Crown

John Turturro

Severance

Tyler James Williams

Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler

Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE

Jennifer Coolidge

The White Lotus

Claire Danes

Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza

The White Lotus

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE

F. Murray Abraham,

The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson

The Patient

Paul Walter Houser

Black Bird

Richard Jenkins

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen

Pam & Tommy