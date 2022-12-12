 Gone to Color Share The Field Remix of “The 606” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Gone to Color Share The Field Remix of “The 606”

The RMXS Due Out January 27, 2023

Dec 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Gone to Color have shared a remix of “The 606” done by The Field. It is the latest release from their forthcoming remix EP, The RMXS, which will be out on January 27, 2023. Listen below.

Gone to Color’s self-titled debut album was released last year.

