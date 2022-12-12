News

All





Gone to Color Share The Field Remix of “The 606” The RMXS Due Out January 27, 2023





Gone to Color have shared a remix of “The 606” done by The Field. It is the latest release from their forthcoming remix EP, The RMXS, which will be out on January 27, 2023. Listen below.

Gone to Color’s self-titled debut album was released last year.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.