Good Looks Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “If It’s Gone”
Lived Here For a While Due Out June 7 via Keeled Scales
Mar 08, 2024
Photography by Jackie Lee Young
Austin, Texas four-piece Good Looks have announced a new album, Lived Here For a While, and shared its first single, “If It’s Gone.” Lived Here For a While is due out June 7 via Keeled Scales. Check out the video for “If It’s Gone” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates, including their many SXSW appearances.
Lived Here For a While is the band’s second album and the follow-up to 2022’s Bummer Year.
The album was influenced by an accident lead guitarist Jake Ames had just after the band’s hometown record release show for Bummer Year, when he was hit by a car outside the venue and ended up in the hospital with a fractured skull and tailbone, along with short-term memory issues.
“We were in the hospital with him every day,” says frontman Tyler Jordan in a press release. “It wasn’t clear how bad it was gonna be for Jake. We had no idea how this traumatic brain injury would affect him until the swelling went down. We even wondered if we’d ever play music together again.”
Luckily Ames made a full recovery and joined by drummer Phil Dunne and new bassist Harrison Anderson, they set out to record Lived Here For a While at Texas’ Dandy Sounds with producer/engineer Dan Duszynski (of Loma and Cross Record).
Jordan had this to say about “If It’s Gone” in the press release: “I went through a breakup on day one of the pandemic. ‘If It’s Gone’ kind of opened up the floodgates, and a lot of the other songs on this record were written afterward, so it feels really fitting that this is the first song on the record. I’m kinda hoping I don’t have to write any more break up songs, and if this is the last one I ever write, I’d be ok with it. I feel really proud of this one.”
Lived Here For a While Tracklist:
1. If It’s Gone
2. Can You See Me Tonight?
3. Broken Body
4. Day of Judgment
5. Desert
6. Self-destructor
7. Vaughn
8. White Out
9. Vultures
10. Why Don’t You Believe Me?
Good Looks U.S. Tour Dates:
Sun. Mar. 10 - Austin, TX @ Taos Co-Op (6:45PM)
Tue. Mar. 12 - Austin, TX @ Chess Club (Official SXSW Showcase) (12AM)
Wed. Mar. 13 - Austin, TX @ Chess Club (First Date Touring x Keeled Scales Day Party) (1:50PM)
Wed. Mar. 13 - Austin, TX @ Vaquero Taquero (Afterglow x Happn Twice Day Party) (4:30PM)
Thu. Mar. 14 - Austin, TX @ Seven Grand x Las Perlas (Gorilla vs. Bear Official Showcase) (9PM)
Fri. Mar. 15 - Austin TX @ Ballroom (Born Loser Magazine) (3:45PM)
Fri. Mar. 15 - Austin, TX @ Ballroom (Fruth Street Freak Out) (6:20PM)
Sat. Mar. 16 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas (Official SXSW Showcase) (9:40PM)
Thu. Mar. 21 - Conroe, TX @ Corner Pub (Conroe Crossroads Music Festival)
Sat. Apr. 6 - Kerrville, TX @ Kerr-Clipse Festival
Thu. June 6 - Austin, TX @ Ballroom (Album Release Show)
Fri. June 21 - Chicago, IL @ Gman Tavern
Sun. June 23 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Brass Rail
Tue. June 25 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
Thu. June 27 - Bloomington, IN @ Blockhouse Bar
Sat. June 29 - Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
Sun. June 30 - New Orleans, LA @ Siberia
Sat. Jul. 27 - McAlester, OK @ Dancing Rabbit Music Festival
