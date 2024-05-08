News

Good Looks Share Video for New Song “Can You See Me Tonight?” Lived Here For a While Due Out June 7 via Keeled Scales

Photography by Jackie Lee Young

Austin, Texas four-piece Good Looks are releasing a new album, Lived Here For a While, on June 7 via Keeled Scales. Now they have shared its third single, “Can You See Me Tonight?,” via a music video. Check out the song below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

In a press release frontman Tyler Jordan says the song is about his relationship with his mom and “the connection to why I write songs and perform them, and how it affects my other relationships, turning darkness to light in the process.”

Riley Engemoen directed the song’s video and had this to say in a press release: “My friend Liz and I met Dan & Doris at the Broken Spoke and have since been creating a documentary on them called Forcefield of Love. Dr. Dan is known as ‘Austin’s coolest marriage and family therapist.’ Him and Doris are enamored with one another, always color-coordinated in a honeymoon state. They spend most evenings dancing through Austin’s honky tonks and jazz clubs—blissfully and unabashedly forming a quantum energy field of Love—hypnotizing all of those in their orbit.”

Previously the band shared its first single, “If It’s Gone,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Self-destructor,” via a music video. It was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Lived Here For a While is the band’s second album and the follow-up to 2022’s Bummer Year.

The album was influenced by an accident lead guitarist Jake Ames had just after the band’s hometown record release show for Bummer Year, when he was hit by a car outside the venue and ended up in the hospital with a fractured skull and tailbone, along with short-term memory issues.

“We were in the hospital with him every day,” says frontman Tyler Jordan in a press release. “It wasn’t clear how bad it was gonna be for Jake. We had no idea how this traumatic brain injury would affect him until the swelling went down. We even wondered if we’d ever play music together again.”

Luckily Ames made a full recovery and joined by drummer Phil Dunne and bassist Robert Cherry, they set out to record Lived Here For a While at Texas’ Dandy Sounds with producer/engineer Dan Duszynski (of Loma and Cross Record). Harrison Anderson has since joined the band as their new bassist.

Good Looks U.S. Tour Dates:

Fri. May 10 - Dale, TX @ Old Settler’s Music Festival

Thu. June 6 - Austin, TX @ Ballroom (Album Release Show)

Fri. June 7 - Austin, TX @ Waterloo Records (5pm)

Wed. June 19 - Tulsa, OK @ Whittier Bar

Thu. June 20 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

Fri. June 21 - Chicago, IL @ Gman Tavern

Sat. June 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Sun. June 23 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Brass Rail

Tue. June 25 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

Wed. June 26 - Newport, KY @ Southgate House

Thu. June 27 - Bloomington, IN @ Blockhouse Bar

Sat. June 29 - Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

Sun. June 30 - New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

Sat. July 6 - Kerrville, TX @ Arcadia Live

Thu. July 25 - Little Rock, AR @ Whitewater Tavern

Sat. July 27 - McAlester, OK @ Dancing Rabbit Music Festival

Mon. July 29 - Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

Tue. July 30 - Panama City, FL @ Mosey’s

Wed. July 31 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Thu. Aug. 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Olde Bar

Fri. Aug. 2 - Chattanooga, TN @ Cherry Street Tavern

Sun. Aug. 4 - Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

Tue. Aug. 6 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House Music Hall

Wed. Aug 7 - Baltimore, MD @ The Crown

Thu. Aug. 8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory

Wed. Aug. 14 - Portland, ME @ Oxbow Brewing Company

