Wednesday, April 17th, 2024  
Good Looks Share Video for New Song “Self-destructor” and Announce New Tour Dates

Lived Here For a While Due Out June 7 via Keeled Scales

Apr 17, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Jackie Lee Young
Austin, Texas four-piece Good Looks are releasing a new album, Lived Here For a While, on June 7 via Keeled Scales. Now they have shared its second single, “Self-destructor,” via a music video. They have also announced some new tour dates. Check out the song and dates below.

A press release describes the themes of the song in more detail: “The track is a breakup song in a way, about frontman Tyler Jordan’s breakup with a former bandmate, relating to where they come from and where they are going, before ultimately deciding to part ways. ‘Didn’t like your ideas / I like you just fine,’ Jordan sings, expressing the frustration that comes when you’re unable to overcome creative differences despite caring for them as a person.”

Previously the band shared its first single, “If It’s Gone,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Lived Here For a While is the band’s second album and the follow-up to 2022’s Bummer Year.

The album was influenced by an accident lead guitarist Jake Ames had just after the band’s hometown record release show for Bummer Year, when he was hit by a car outside the venue and ended up in the hospital with a fractured skull and tailbone, along with short-term memory issues.

“We were in the hospital with him every day,” says frontman Tyler Jordan in a press release. “It wasn’t clear how bad it was gonna be for Jake. We had no idea how this traumatic brain injury would affect him until the swelling went down. We even wondered if we’d ever play music together again.”

Luckily Ames made a full recovery and joined by drummer Phil Dunne and bassist Robert Cherry, they set out to record Lived Here For a While at Texas’ Dandy Sounds with producer/engineer Dan Duszynski (of Loma and Cross Record). Harrison Anderson has since joined the band as their new bassist.

Good Looks U.S. Tour Dates:
Fri. May 10 - Dale, TX @ Old Settler’s Music Festival
Thu. June 6 - Austin, TX @ Ballroom (Album Release Show)
Thu. June 20 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole
Fri. June 21 - Chicago, IL @ Gman Tavern
Sat. June 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
Sun. June 23 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Brass Rail
Tue. June 25 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
Wed. June 26 - Newport, KY @ Southgate House
Thu. June 27 - Bloomington, IN @ Blockhouse Bar
Sat. June 29 - Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
Sun. June 30 - New Orleans, LA @ Siberia
Thu. July 25 - Little Rock, AR @ Whitewater Tavern
Sat. July 27 - McAlester, OK @ Dancing Rabbit Music Festival
Mon. July 29 - Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar
Tue. July 30 - Panama City, FL @ Mosey’s
Thu. Aug. 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Olde Bar
Sun. Aug. 4 - Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light
Tue. Aug. 6 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House Music Hall
Thu. Aug. 8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory

There are no comments for this entry yet.

