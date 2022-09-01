News

Gorillaz Announce New Album, Share New Single “New Gold” (Feat. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown) Cracker Island Due Out February 24, 2023 via Warner Records





Damon Albarn’s virtual band Gorillaz have announced the release of a new album, Cracker Island, which will be out on February 24, 2023 via Warner Records in America (and Parlophone in the UK). The band have also shared a new single from the album, “New Gold,” which features Tame Impala and The Pharcyde’s Bootie Brown. Listen to the new single and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

Cracker Island features musical contributions from Stevie Nicks, Adeleye Omotayo, Thundercat, Bad Bunny and Beck. It was produced by the band alongside Greg Kurstin and Remi Kabaka Jr.

In June, Gorillaz shared the album’s title track, “Cracker Island,” featuring Thundercat.

Last year, Gorillaz released the EP Meanwhile. Their most recent album, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, came out in October 2020.

Cracker Island Tracklist:

1. Cracker Island ft. Thundercat

2. Oil ft. Stevie Nicks

3. The Tired Influencer

4. Tarantula

5. Silent Running ft. Adeleye Omotayo

6. New Gold ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown

7. Baby Queen

8. Tormenta ft. Bad Bunny

9. Skinny Ape

10. Possession Island ft. Beck

