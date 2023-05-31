 Gorillaz Announce New U.S Tour Dates for Fall 2023 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, May 31st, 2023  
Gorillaz Announce New U.S Tour Dates for Fall 2023

The Getaway Tour, with Support from KAYTRANADA, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf Kicks Off on September 10

May 31, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar
English virtual band Gorillaz, released their eighth studio album, Cracker Island, via Parlophone in February. Now, the band have announced a limited number of U.S tour dates for this fall. The four shows happen this September. Check out all the dates below.

This four part concert series, coined The Getaway, will debut in Los Angeles, and make its way to Austin and Chicago, finally coming to a close in Boston. KAYTRANADA, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf will support the band on all tour dates.

Gorillaz consists of the band’s virtual aliases, 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs, but is in real life led by Blur’s Damon Albarn. Cracker Island features collaborations with big artists such as Stevie Nicks, Thundercat, Bad Bunny, and Beck.

Tickets are available starting Wednesday, May 31st at 10 a.m local time. General on-sale will begin Friday, June 2nd at 10 a.m local time.

Gorillaz The Getaway Tour Dates:

Sun, Sep 10 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium
Wed, Sep 13 – Austin, TX – Q2 Stadium
Sat, Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheater
Tue, Sep 19 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

