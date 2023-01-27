News

Gorillaz Share New Song “Silent Running” (Feat. Adeleye Omotayo) Cracker Island Due Out February 24 via Parlophone





Damon Albarn’s virtual band Gorillaz are releasing a new album, Cracker Island, on February 24 via Parlophone. Now they have shared another song from it, “Silent Running,” which features Adeleye Omotayo. Omotayo is a long time member of the Gorillaz live band. Listen below. A music video for the song is promised to be coming soon.

In a press release, Albarn says “Silent Running” has “that sort of mesmerising dreamlike state you get in when you’re just following some train of thought.”

Gorillaz’s virtual frontman 2D adds: “Sometimes I get well lost and end up in the wrong place but then it turns out that’s where I was meant to be going anyway.”

Cracker Island also features musical contributions from Stevie Nicks, Thundercat, Bad Bunny and Beck. It was produced by the band alongside Greg Kurstin and Remi Kabaka Jr.

In June, Gorillaz shared the album’s title track, “Cracker Island,” featuring Thundercat. Upon announcement of the album in August, they shared the single “New Gold,” featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. It was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then in December they shared the album’s next single, “Skinny Ape,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and performed the song virtually in New York’s Times Square and London’s Piccadilly Circus.

In 2021, Gorillaz released the EP Meanwhile. Their most recent album, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, came out in October 2020.

