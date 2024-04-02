News

Grace Cummings Shares Video for New Song “A Precious Thing” Ramona Due Out April 5 via ATO

Photography by Brendan Frost



Australian singer/songwriter/actress Grace Cummings is releasing her third album, Ramona, this Friday via ATO. Now she has shared another song from it, “A Precious Thing,” via a music video. Watch it below, followed by Cummings’ upcoming tour dates, including some shows with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

Cummings had this to say about the dramatic song in a press release: “I wrote this song on Christmas Eve in 2022. I think it’s pretty self-explanatory. This song used to feature the screech of an eagle. We decided to take that part out and replace it with a Timpani.”

Cummings is also an accomplished theater actor, which explains some of the theatricality in her music and the power of her voice. Jonathan Wilson produced Ramona. The album’s title and title track was inspired by Bob Dylan’s 1964 song “To Ramona.”

“I didn’t want to be myself so I decided to be Ramona instead, full of intensity and melodrama,” Cummings explains in a press release. “For me there’s a lot of safety in putting on a costume or a mask; sometimes it feels like the only way to express any true honesty or vulnerability.”

Grace Cummings Tour Dates:

Wed May 1 - Gold Diggers - Los Angeles, CA

Sat May 4 - Shaky Knees Music Festival - Atlanta, GA

Sun May 5 - Cat’s Cradle Back Room - Carrboro, NC

Tue May 7 - DC9 - Washington, DC

Wed May 8 - Arden Gild Hall - Wilmington, DE

Thu May 9 - Public Records - Brooklyn, NY

Wed May 15 - Forest National - Brussels Belgium *

Thu May 16 – Stadthalle - Offenbach, Germany *

Sat May 18 - Forum Karlin - Prague, Czechia *

Sun May 19 - Arena Wien - Vienna, Austria *

Mon May 20 – Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany *

Tue May 21 - Kantine am Berghain – Berlin, Germany

Thu May 23 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands *

Fri May 24 - The Lexington – London, United Kingdom

Sat May 25 - Wide Awake - London, United Kingdom

Sun May 26 – Olympia - Liverpool, United Kingdom *

Mon May 27 - Usher Hall - Edinburgh, United Kingdom *

Wed May 29 - Civic Halls - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom *

Thu May 30 - Bristol Beacon - Bristol, United Kingdom *

Fri May 31 - Brighton Dome - Brighton, United Kingdom *

Sun Jun 2 - Maifeld Derby – Mannheim, Germany

Mon Jun 3 - Import Export – Munich, Germany

Tue Jun 4 - Unaltrofestival @ Circolo Magnolia - Milan, Italy *

Fri Jun 7 - La Boule Noire – Paris, France

Sat Jun 8 - Best Kept Secret - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

Wed Jun 12 – Bergenfest – Bergen, Norway



*with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

