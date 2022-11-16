Grammys 2023 Full List of Nominees: Wet Leg, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Björk, Spoon, Big Thief, and More
The 65th Grammys Will Air February 5, 2023 on CBS
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced. Under the Radar favorites Wet Leg got five nominations, including for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album. Other artists we cover to get nominations include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Björk, Spoon, The War on Drugs, Wilco, Big Thief, Arctic Monkeys, IDLES, Beck, Spiritualized, The Black Keys, and more. Check out the nominations below.
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will air February 5, 2023 live on CBS.
Album of the Year
Abba – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Record of the Year
Abba – “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Adele – “Easy On Me”
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Brandi Carlile & Lucius – “You And Me On The Rock”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Song of the Year
GAYLE – “abcdefu”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Adele – “Easy On Me”
DJ Khaled – “GOD DID”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”
Best New Artist
Anitta
DOMi & JD Beck
Latto
Muni Long
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”
Big Thief – “Certainty”
Florence + The Machine – “King”
Wet Leg – “Chaise Lounge”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Feat. Perfume Genius – “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World”
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
IDLES – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Spoon – Lucifer On The Sofa
Best Rock Song
Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
Ozzy Osbourne Feat. Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
Turnstile – “Blackout”
The War On Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”
Best Rock Performance
Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”
Beck – “Old Man”
The Black Keys – “Wild Child”
Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
IDLES – “Crawl!”
Turnstile – “Holiday”
Ozzy Osbourne & Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele – “Easy On Me”
Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Abba – “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Camila Cabello Feat. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”
Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”
Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo — Diplo
ODESZA – The Last Goodbye
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender
Best Dance/Electronic Performance
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Bonobo – “Rosewood”
Diplo & Miguel – “Don’t Forget My Love”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Kaytranada & H.E.R. – “Intimidated”
RÜFÜS DU SOL – “On My Knees”
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home The Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Best Rap Song
“Churchill Downs” — Jack Harlow ft. Drake
“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
“pushin P” — Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug
“WAIT FOR U” — Future ft. Drake & Tems
Best Rap Performance
“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled
“Vegas” — Doja Cat
“pushin P” — Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Feat. Future & SZA – “Beautiful”
Future Feat. Drake & Tems – “Wait For U”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Kendrick Lamar Feat. BLXST & Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard”
Latto – “Big Energy”
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – Breezy
Lucky Daye – Candydrip
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
P.J. Morton – Watch The Sun
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Terrace Martin – Drones
Moonchild – Starfruit
Tank And Da Bangas – Red Balloon
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – “Cuff It”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”
P.J. Morton – “Please Don’t Walk Away”
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – “Virgo’s Groove”
VIRGO’S GROOVE –
Mary J. Blige & Anderson .Paak – “Here With Me”
Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”
Lucky Daye – “Over”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Beyoncé – “Plastic Off The Sofa”
Snoh Alegra – “Do 4 Love”
Babyface & Ella Mai – “Keeps On Fallin”
Adam Blackstone & Jazmine Sullivan – “‘Round Midnight”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Best Metal Performance
Ghost – “Call Me Little Sunshine”
Megadeth – “We’ll Be Back”
Muse – “Kill Or Be Killed”
Ozzy Osbourne Feat. Tony Iommi – “Degradation Rules”
Turnstile – “Blackout”
Best Folk Album
Aoife O’Donovan – Age Of Apathy
Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line
Judy Collins – Spellbound
Madison Cunningham – Revealer
Punch Brothers – Hell On Church Street
Best Country Album
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time
Best Country Song
Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”
Luke Combs – “Doin’ This”
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”
Taylor Swift – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”
Willie Nelson – “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”
Best Country Solo Performance
Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfirst”
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Miranda Lambert – “In His Arms”
Willie Nelson – “Live Forever”
Zach Bryan – “Something In The Orange”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne – “Midnight Rider’s Prayer”
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – “Outrunnin’ Your Memory”
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – “Does He Love You (Revisited)”
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “Going Where The Lonely Go”
Best Americana Album
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Dr. John – Things Happen That Way
Keb’ Mo’ – Good To Be…
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise The Roof
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…
Best American Roots Performance
Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground”
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)”
Fantastic Negrito – “Oh Betty”
Madison Cunningham – “Life According To Raechel”
Best American Roots Song
Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”
Brandi Carlile Feat. Lucius – “You And Me On The Rock”
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “High And Lonesome”
Sheryl Crow – Forever”
Best Americana Performance
Asleep at the Wheel Feat. Lyle Lovett – “There You Go Again”
Blind Boys of Alabama Feat. Black Violin – “The Message”
Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”
Brandi Carlile Feat. Lucius – “You And Me On The Rock”
Eric Alexandrakis – “Silver Moon (A Tribute To Michael Nesmith)”
Best Latin Pop Album
Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Fonseca – Viajante
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros
Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album
Cimafunk – El Alimento
Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes
Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
Rosalía – Motomami
Best Reggae Album
Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling
Koffee – Gifted
Protoje – Third Time’s The Charm
Sean Paul – Scorcha
Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Elvis
Encanto
Strangers Things Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Be Alive” — Beyoncé
“Carolina” — Taylor Swift
“Hold My Hand” — Lady Gaga
“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” — Jessy Wilson Feat. Angélique Kidjo
“Nobody Like U” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Music Video
“Easy On Me” — Adele
“Yet To Come” — BTS
“Woman” — Doja Cat
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
“As It Was” — Harry Styles
“All Too Well: The Short Film” — Taylor Swift
Best Remixed Recording
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)”
Ellie Goulding – “Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)”
The Knocks & Dragonette – “Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)”
Wet Leg – “Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)”
Best Music Film
Adele – Adele One Night Only
Justin Bieber – Our World
Billie Eilish – Live At The O2
Rosalía – Motomami
Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band A Brotherhood A Barn
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
DJ Dahi
Dan Auerbach
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Jack Antonoff
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
The-Dream
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle – The Closer
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Louis C.K. – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Best Recording Package
Fann – Telos
Soporus – Divers
Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful
Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning
Underoath – Voyeurist
Best Album Notes
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
Astor Piazzolla – The American Clavé Recordings
Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Harry Partch – Harry Partch, 1942
Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Historical Album
Blondie – Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982
Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Freestyle Fellowship – To Whom It May Concern…
Glenn Gould – The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Check out the complete nominations list here.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- The Walkmen Reunite For First Shows in a Decade (News) — The Walkmen, Hamilton Leithauser
- Grammys 2023 Full List of Nominees: Wet Leg, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Björk, Spoon, Big Thief, and More (News) — Wet Leg, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Björk, Spoon, Big Thief, Spiritualized, Wilco, The War on Drugs, The Black Keys, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, ABBA, Coldplay, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Arcade Fire, Florence and the Machine
- Shame Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Fingers of Steel” (News) — Shame
- Premiere: Jacklen Ro Share New Track “Made of Sugar” (News) —
- The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction @ United Center, Chicago, US, 5th November, 2022 (Review) — The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.