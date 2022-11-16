Grammys 2023 Full List of Nominees: Wet Leg, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Björk, Spoon, Big Thief, and More

News

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced. Under the Radar favorites Wet Leg got five nominations, including for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album. Other artists we cover to get nominations include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Björk, Spoon, The War on Drugs, Wilco, Big Thief, Arctic Monkeys, IDLES, Beck, Spiritualized, The Black Keys, and more. Check out the nominations below.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will air February 5, 2023 live on CBS.

Album of the Year

Abba – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Record of the Year

Abba – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Brandi Carlile & Lucius – “You And Me On The Rock”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Song of the Year

GAYLE – “abcdefu”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Adele – “Easy On Me”

DJ Khaled – “GOD DID”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”

Best New Artist

Anitta

DOMi & JD Beck

Latto

Muni Long

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”

Big Thief – “Certainty”

Florence + The Machine – “King”

Wet Leg – “Chaise Lounge”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Feat. Perfume Genius – “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World”

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If

IDLES – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Spoon – Lucifer On The Sofa

Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”

Ozzy Osbourne Feat. Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Turnstile – “Blackout”

The War On Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”

Best Rock Performance

Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”

Beck – “Old Man”

The Black Keys – “Wild Child”

Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”

IDLES – “Crawl!”

Turnstile – “Holiday”

Ozzy Osbourne & Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Abba – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Camila Cabello Feat. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”

Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo — Diplo

ODESZA – The Last Goodbye

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender

Best Dance/Electronic Performance

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Bonobo – “Rosewood”

Diplo & Miguel – “Don’t Forget My Love”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Kaytranada & H.E.R. – “Intimidated”

RÜFÜS DU SOL – “On My Knees”

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home The Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs” — Jack Harlow ft. Drake

“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“pushin P” — Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug

“WAIT FOR U” — Future ft. Drake & Tems

Best Rap Performance

“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled

“Vegas” — Doja Cat

“pushin P” — Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Feat. Future & SZA – “Beautiful”

Future Feat. Drake & Tems – “Wait For U”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kendrick Lamar Feat. BLXST & Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – Breezy

Lucky Daye – Candydrip

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

P.J. Morton – Watch The Sun

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Terrace Martin – Drones

Moonchild – Starfruit

Tank And Da Bangas – Red Balloon

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – “Cuff It”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”

P.J. Morton – “Please Don’t Walk Away”

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – “Virgo’s Groove”

Mary J. Blige & Anderson .Paak – “Here With Me”

Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”

Lucky Daye – “Over”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Beyoncé – “Plastic Off The Sofa”

Snoh Alegra – “Do 4 Love”

Babyface & Ella Mai – “Keeps On Fallin”

Adam Blackstone & Jazmine Sullivan – “‘Round Midnight”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Best Metal Performance

Ghost – “Call Me Little Sunshine”

Megadeth – “We’ll Be Back”

Muse – “Kill Or Be Killed”

Ozzy Osbourne Feat. Tony Iommi – “Degradation Rules”

Turnstile – “Blackout”

Best Folk Album

Aoife O’Donovan – Age Of Apathy

Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Madison Cunningham – Revealer

Punch Brothers – Hell On Church Street

Best Country Album

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Best Country Song

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Luke Combs – “Doin’ This”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

Willie Nelson – “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfirst”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Miranda Lambert – “In His Arms”

Willie Nelson – “Live Forever”

Zach Bryan – “Something In The Orange”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne – “Midnight Rider’s Prayer”

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – “Outrunnin’ Your Memory”

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – “Does He Love You (Revisited)”

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “Going Where The Lonely Go”

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ – Good To Be…

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise The Roof

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…

Best American Roots Performance

Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground”

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)”

Fantastic Negrito – “Oh Betty”

Madison Cunningham – “Life According To Raechel”

Best American Roots Song

Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”

Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”

Brandi Carlile Feat. Lucius – “You And Me On The Rock”

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “High And Lonesome”

Sheryl Crow – Forever”

Best Americana Performance

Asleep at the Wheel Feat. Lyle Lovett – “There You Go Again”

Blind Boys of Alabama Feat. Black Violin – “The Message”

Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”

Brandi Carlile Feat. Lucius – “You And Me On The Rock”

Eric Alexandrakis – “Silver Moon (A Tribute To Michael Nesmith)”

Best Latin Pop Album

Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Fonseca – Viajante

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros

Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album

Cimafunk – El Alimento

Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno – Alegoría

Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen

Rosalía – Motomami

Best Reggae Album

Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling

Koffee – Gifted

Protoje – Third Time’s The Charm

Sean Paul – Scorcha

Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Elvis

Encanto

Strangers Things Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé

“Carolina” — Taylor Swift

“Hold My Hand” — Lady Gaga

“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” — Jessy Wilson Feat. Angélique Kidjo

“Nobody Like U” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Music Video

“Easy On Me” — Adele

“Yet To Come” — BTS

“Woman” — Doja Cat

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

“All Too Well: The Short Film” — Taylor Swift

Best Remixed Recording

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)”

Ellie Goulding – “Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)”

The Knocks & Dragonette – “Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)”

Wet Leg – “Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)”

Best Music Film

Adele – Adele One Night Only

Justin Bieber – Our World

Billie Eilish – Live At The O2

Rosalía – Motomami

Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band A Brotherhood A Barn

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

DJ Dahi

Dan Auerbach

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Jack Antonoff

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

The-Dream

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – The Closer

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Louis C.K. – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Best Recording Package

Fann – Telos

Soporus – Divers

Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful

Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning

Underoath – Voyeurist

Best Album Notes

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine / Paul Brady

Astor Piazzolla – The American Clavé Recordings

Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Harry Partch – Harry Partch, 1942

Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Historical Album

Blondie – Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982

Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Freestyle Fellowship – To Whom It May Concern…

Glenn Gould – The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

