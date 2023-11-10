Grammys 2024 Nominations Announced: boygenius, Alvvays, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, and More

News

The nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards have been announced. Under the Radar favorites Alvvays, boygenius, PJ Harvey, Paramore, Arctic Monkeys, Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo, Janelle Monáe, Gorillaz, James Blake, and others are all up for awards. For Album of the Year, boygenius, Rodrigo, and Del Rey will be battling it out with Taylor Swift, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, and SZA. Arctic Monkeys, boygenius, Gorillaz, Del Rey, and Harvy are all up for Best Alternative Album, whereas Alvvays’ “Belinda Says” is nominated for Best Alternative Performance alongside boygenius’ “Cool About It” and songs by Arctic Monkeys, Del Rey, and Paramore. Check out all the main nominations below.

As usual we will point out that the Grammy’s remain somewhat out of touch in regards to some of the nomination choices, but it’s nice to see boygenius get so many nominations (six in total) and an artist like Alvvays get recognized.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will air February 4, 2024 live on CBS. Check out the full nominations list here.

Album of the Year

boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift - Midnights

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste - Worship

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Jon Batiste - Butterfly

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

boygenius - The Record

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays - Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint

boygenius - Cool About It

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Paramore - This Is Why

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Song Written for for Visual Media

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World

Rihanna - Lift Me Up

Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

John Williams - The Fabelmans

John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Olamide - Amapiano

Ayra Starr - Rush

Burna Boy - City Boys

Davido Featuring Musa Keys - Unavailable

Tyla - Water

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano

Flor de Toloache - Motherflower

Lila Downs - La Sánchez

Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

Peso Pluma - Génesis

Best Latin Pop Album

AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma - Don Juan

Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas - A Ciegas

Pedro Capó - La Neta

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark - Buried

Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs - Fast Car

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile

Cory Henry - Live at the Piano

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion

Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World

Doja Cat - Attention

Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life

SZA - Low

Best R&B Album

Babyface - Girls Night Out

Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King - Special Occasion

Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones - ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Kill Bill

Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

Best Pop Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam

Troye Sivan - Rush

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

