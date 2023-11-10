 Grammys 2024 Nominations Announced: boygenius, Alvvays, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, and More | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, November 10th, 2023  
Grammys 2024 Nominations Announced: boygenius, Alvvays, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, and More

Arctic Monkeys, Paramore, Taylor Swift, Janelle Monáe, PJ Harvey, Gorillaz, and Others Also Nominated

Nov 10, 2023 By Mark Redfern
The nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards have been announced. Under the Radar favorites Alvvays, boygenius, PJ Harvey, Paramore, Arctic Monkeys, Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo, Janelle Monáe, Gorillaz, James Blake, and others are all up for awards. For Album of the Year, boygenius, Rodrigo, and Del Rey will be battling it out with Taylor Swift, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, and SZA. Arctic Monkeys, boygenius, Gorillaz, Del Rey, and Harvy are all up for Best Alternative Album, whereas Alvvays’ “Belinda Says” is nominated for Best Alternative Performance alongside boygenius’ “Cool About It” and songs by Arctic Monkeys, Del Rey, and Paramore. Check out all the main nominations below.

As usual we will point out that the Grammy’s remain somewhat out of touch in regards to some of the nomination choices, but it’s nice to see boygenius get so many nominations (six in total) and an artist like Alvvays get recognized.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will air February 4, 2024 live on CBS. Check out the full nominations list here.

Album of the Year

boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS
Taylor Swift - Midnights

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste - Worship
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jon Batiste - Butterfly
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - The Car
boygenius - The Record
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays - Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
boygenius - Cool About It
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Paramore - This Is Why

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Paramore - This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

Best New Artist

Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

Best Song Written for for Visual Media

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World
Rihanna - Lift Me Up
Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

John Williams - The Fabelmans
John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Olamide - Amapiano
Ayra Starr - Rush
Burna Boy - City Boys
Davido Featuring Musa Keys - Unavailable
Tyla - Water

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano
Flor de Toloache - Motherflower
Lila Downs - La Sánchez
Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
Peso Pluma - Génesis

Best Latin Pop Album

AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)
Maluma - Don Juan
Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja
Paula Arenas - A Ciegas
Pedro Capó - La Neta

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark - Buried
Chris Stapleton - White Horse
Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs - Fast Car
Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile
Cory Henry - Live at the Piano
Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion
Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life
SZA - Low

Best R&B Album

Babyface - Girls Night Out
Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King - Special Occasion
Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones - ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Kill Bill
Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

Best Pop Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million
Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me
Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam
Troye Sivan - Rush

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas

