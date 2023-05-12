News

Grandaddy Announce 20th Anniversary “Sumday” Box Set Reissue; Share Cassette Demos Collection Sumday Twunny Due Out September 1 via Dangerbird; Stream Sumday: The Cassette Demos Now

Photography by Chugrad McAndrews



Grandaddy have announced a 20th anniversary box set reissue of their 2003 album, Sumday, and have shared a collection of cassette demos from it. Sumday Twunny is a 4-LP box set and is due out September 1 via Dangerbird, but one of its components, Sumday: The Cassette Demos, is available to stream now. Listen to it below, followed by the full tracklisting and cover artwork for the box set.

Sumday was the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2000’s acclaimed The Sophtware Slump. Grandaddy were on the cover of Under the Radar’s very first print issue, in 2001, in which we interviewed them about The Sophtware Slump. We also interviewed them about Sumday in our fifth issue.

Grandaddy’s frontman Jason Lytle had this to say about Sumday in a press release: “After many years of hammering away at writing and recording as Grandaddy, Sumday seems to be the center of it and where it all peaked. To the journalists we were, ‘On the verge of greatness, underrated, overlooked, unsung.’ It was a tumultuous and exciting time for us for sure. Also very exhausting.

“Revisiting this material and reflecting on those times has been a double edged sword. Bittersweet is an apt word, I suppose. Twenty years after the fact, I’m just grateful to be alive and kicking… celebrating that moment in time by re-releasing the original album, B-sides and extras of that era, and even some raw cassette demos of the album itself a sort of sketchbook/rough draft of the LP in cassette form. So be it then. ‘On the verge of greatness, underrated, overlooked, unsung.’ This is what all of that sounds like. I’ll take it.”

The boxset also includes Sumday: Excess Baggage, a 13-song collection of rarities and B-Sides. There’s also a basic 2-LP reissue of the album.

Grandaddy also features Aaron Burtch, Jim Fairchild, and Tim Dryden. The band’s Kevin Garcia passed away in 2017.

In 2020, Grandaddy released a 20th anniversary reissue of The Sophtware Slump, which included a solo piano version of the album played by Lytle.

In 2017 Grandaddy released their comeback album, Last Place, which was their first album in 11 years, since 2006’s Just Like the Fambly Cat.

Read our 2017 interview with Grandaddy about Last Place.

Grandaddy also contributed to our Covers of Covers 20th anniversary album, where they covered Metric’s “Blindness.”

We also interviewed Grandaddy for our 20th Anniversary Issue and you can read that article here.

<a href="https://grandaddy.bandcamp.com/album/sumday-the-cassette-demos">Sumday: The Cassette Demos by Grandaddy / Jason Lytle</a>

Sumday Twunny Tracklist:

Sumday:

A1. Now It’s On

A2. I’m on Standby

A3. The Go in the Go-for-It

B1. The Group Who Couldn’t Say

B2. Lost on Yer Merry Way

B3. El Caminos in the West

C1. Yeah Is What We Had

C2. Saddest Vacant Lot in All the World

C3. Stray Dog and the Chocolate Shake

D1. O.K. with My Decay

D2. The Warming Sun

D3. The Final Push to the Sum



Sumday: The Cassette Demos:



A1. Now it’s on (cassette demo)

A2. I’m on standby (cassette demo)

A3. the go in the go for it (cassette demo)

A4. the group who couldn’t say (cassette demo)

A5. Lost on yer merry way (cassette demo)

A6. El Caminos in the west (cassette demo)

B1. yeah is what we had (cassette demo)

B2. Passed out in a Datsun (cassette demo)

B3. Stray Dog and the Chocolate Karaoke

B4. ok with my decay (cassette demo)

B5. the warming sun (cassette demo)

B6. The final push to the sum (cassette demo)



Sumday: Excess Baggage:



A1. My Little Skateboarding Problem

A2. Now it’s On (Recorded for the Colin Murray Show on BBC Radio 1)

A3. Derek Spears

A4. Gettin’ Jipped

A5. The Town where I’m Livin Now

A6. Dearest Descrambler

A7. Build a Box

B1. Trouble with a Capital T (muzak version)

B2. Sure it Worked

B3. Running Cable at Shiva’s

B4. Emit Anymore

B5. I no how you feel

B6. The Rugged and Splintered Entertainment Center (a gospel hymn)

