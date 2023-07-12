News

Granddaddy Announce Rarities Collection, Share Video for “The Town Where I’m Livin Now” Sumday: Excess Baggage Due Out August 25 via Dangerbird; Sumday Twunny Due Out September 1 via Dangerbird

Photography by Chugard McAndrews



Grandaddy have announced a special digital release of Sumday: Excess Baggage, which is a 13-track collection of old rarities and B-sides, and shared a video for their song “The Town Where I’m Livin Now.” This LP is due out August 25 via Dangerbird. Watch the video for “The Town Where I’m Livin Now” below, followed by the collection’s tracklist and cover artwork.



Of the song, Grandaddy frontman Jason Lytle says in a press release: “I like making songs like this. Lots of bleak but sweet visuals. Everyday stuff available for everyone to see…but some of us just end up with the twisted work of documenting it.”



In May, Grandaddy announced Sumday Twunny, a limited edition 4-LP boxed set to be released on September 1 via Dangerbird Records. Sumday: Excess Baggage is set to be a part of that box collection as well.



“After many years of hammering away at writing and recording as Grandaddy, Sumday seems to be the center of it and where it all peaked. To the journalists we were, ‘On the verge of greatness, underrated, overlooked, unsung.’ It was a tumultuous and exciting time for us for sure. Also very exhausting,” Lytle says.



“Revisiting this material and reflecting on those times has been a double edged sword,” he continues. “Bittersweet is an apt word, I suppose. Twenty years after the fact, I’m just grateful to be alive and kicking…celebrating that moment in time by re-releasing the original album, B-sides and extras of that era, and even some raw cassette demos of the album itself a sort of sketchbook/rough draft of the LP in cassette form. So be it then. ‘On the verge of greatness, underrated, overlooked, unsung.’ This is what all of that sounds like. I’ll take it.”



Sumday was the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2000’s acclaimed The Sophtware Slump. Grandaddy were on the cover of Under the Radar’s very first print issue, in 2001, in which we interviewed them about The Sophtware Slump. We also interviewed them about Sumday in our fifth issue.



Grandaddy also features Aaron Burtch, Jim Fairchild, and Tim Dryden. The band’s Kevin Garcia passed away in 2017.



In 2017 Grandaddy released their comeback album, Last Place, which was their first album in 11 years, since 2006’s Just Like the Fambly Cat.



Sumday: Excess Baggage Tracklist:

1. My Little Skateboarding Problem

2. Derek Spears

3. Gettin’ Jipped

4. The Town where I’m Livin Now

5. Dearest Descrambler

6. Build a Box

7. Trouble with a Capital T (muzak version)

8. Sure it Worked

9. Running Cable at Shiva’s

10. Emit Anymore

11. I no how you feel

12. The Rugged and Splintered Entertainment Center (a gospel hymn)



