Grapetooth Share Two New Singles: “Infinite Source” and “Shining”
A Video For “Infinite Source” Has Also Been Shared
Dec 14, 2022
Photography by Alex Hupp
Grapetooth (Chicago duo Clay Frankel and Chris Bailoni) have shared two new singles, “Infinite Source” and “Shining.” They have also shared a video for “Infinite Source.” View the Jackson James-directed video below.
