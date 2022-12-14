 Grapetooth Share Two New Singles: “Infinite Source” and “Shining” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 14th, 2022  
Grapetooth Share Two New Singles: “Infinite Source” and “Shining”

A Video For “Infinite Source” Has Also Been Shared

Dec 14, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Alex Hupp
Grapetooth (Chicago duo Clay Frankel and Chris Bailoni) have shared two new singles, “Infinite Source” and “Shining.” They have also shared a video for “Infinite Source.” View the Jackson James-directed video below.

