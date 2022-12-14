News

Grapetooth Share Two New Singles: “Infinite Source” and “Shining” A Video For “Infinite Source” Has Also Been Shared

Photography by Alex Hupp



Grapetooth (Chicago duo Clay Frankel and Chris Bailoni) have shared two new singles, “Infinite Source” and “Shining.” They have also shared a video for “Infinite Source.” View the Jackson James-directed video below.

