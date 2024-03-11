News

Green Man Festival Founders Announce New Event Gruff Rhys to headline The Wake in July

Green man Festival founders Jo Bartlett and Danny Hagan are delighted to announce that they are starting a new event. The Wake will take place on Saturday 27th July 2024 at a beautiful, picturesque woodland site near Billingshurst (see photo below) in West Sussex (RH14 0AL) and will be an intimate one day event featuring music, literature, street food and craft beer.

Speaking about The Wake, Jo & Danny said “We have been looking for the perfect site where we can once again do what we love – sharing great music and great times. We have at last found it, near Billingshurst in Sussex. We are thrilled to host The Wake and over the moon that Gruff Rhys will headline the very first one.”

While they ran Green Man, Jo & Danny booked Bon Iver, The National, Robert Plant, Four Tet, Laura Marling, Jarvis Cocker, Fleet Foxes, Bonnie Prince Billy and many more. Always in bands at the same time as promoting gigs, the pair actually started putting on gigs when they ran The Buzz Club at The West End Centre in Aldershot. The artists they booked reads like a ‘who’s who’ of the indie scene including The Stone Roses, Blur, Manic Street Preachers, Happy Mondays, Suede, The Charlatans, Elastica and Spiritualized among others.

In addition to Gruff Rhys, Domino’s One True Pairing (Tom Fleming from Wild Beasts), Bella Union artist Emma Tricca, with her echoes of 70’s acid folk rock, a very rare live appearance from Mat Flint (Heavenly Social, Revolver, Death In Vegas), psychedelic shoegaze act HOO (featuring Mojave 3’s Ian McCutcheon) and three piece pastoral folk collective Gymkhana (featuring Patch from The Sundays and Jason from Bennet) also join the line up.

DJ sets so far confirmed are from Richard Norris (The Grid) and Billy Campbell (Names Records), whilst Richard Norris will also be reading from his forthcoming White Rabbit published autobiography, “Strange Things Are Happening” on the literature stage.

Gates will open at noon with the entertainment starting from 1pm and finishing around 10pm.

Tickets are on sale now priced £30 each (Tickets for children of 13 and under are free when purchased with an adult ticket) and can be purchased HERE. There is also free parking on site.

More acts, DJ’s and literature will be announced soon.

Further information about the festival can be found HERE.