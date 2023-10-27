News

Gretel Hänlyn Shares New Track “Cry Me a River” International Tour Confirmed for Oct/Nov

Gretel Hänlyn, who Under The Radar tipped in 23 for 2023, unveils a brand new track entitled “Cry Me A River.” Hänlyn will also embark on her debut international tour this month, where she will play her first headline dates in Europe and North America, and her biggest show to date at London’s Village Underground on November 1st.

‘Cry Me A River’ is produced by her long-term collaborator Mura Masa and examines the fragility of human emotions as she explains: “Cry me a River is about when you’ve been happy but suddenly you notice negative feelings creeping back into your life and you’re like ‘oh here we go, hello darkness my old friend’. Meanwhile, people ask ‘how are you’, which is like stepping on someone’s iced-over river of emotions and wondering ‘will it crack and show me the truth in the currents underneath the surface or will they just say they’re fine and leave the ice unbroken’. It’s usually best to leave it unbroken, people don’t often want to know exactly how you are, there’s too much to know. Anyway, it happens to everyone, cry me a bloody river. The idea started before my trip to LA and I ended it on my return back to London where depression met me at the Heathrow Airport. I was stumped on how to write the chorus but I knew it needed to go somewhere new, somewhere challenging. Alex (Mura Masa, who I often view as the second half of the project) told me to ‘think outside the box’.”

Hänlyn has been working on her debut album alongside today’s collaborator Mura Masa and Charlie Andrew (Alt-J, Wolf Alice, Bloc Party). “Cry Me A River” follows her previous single “War With America” and Gretel’s second “Head of the Love Club” EP with a combined total of over 8 million Spotify streams. She has been playlisted across UK radio (including multiple A-Lists on BBC 6Music).









Gretel Hänlyn Tour Dates

26 Oct - La Maroquinerie, Paris, FR

28 Oct - Botanique, Witloof Bar, Brussels, BE

31 Oct - Strange Brew, Bristol, UK

01 Nov - Village Underground, London, UK

02 Nov - YES, Manchester, UK

03 Nov - Broadcast, Glasgow, UK

07 Nov - Mercury Lounge, New York, NY

09 Nov - PhilaMOCA, Philadelphia, PA

10 Nov - Baby G, Toronto, ON

11 Nov - Schubas, Chicago, IL

14 Nov - Rickshaw Stop (Pop Scene), San Francisco, CA

15 Nov - Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles, CA

