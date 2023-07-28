News

Grimes Shares New Song “I Wanna Be Software” Out Now





Today, Grimes has shared a new song titled “I Wanna Be Software,” which she co-produced with longtime The Weeknd collaborator, Illangelo. Check it out below.

According to Sterogum, Grimes tweeted that she had been working on new music in March. She previewed the song last week on Tik-Tok with various hashtags such as “#existentialism.”

In May, Grimes invited various artists to use AI-generated audio of her voice to make new music which resulted in the song “Cold Touch” by DJ and producer Kito.

There is speculation that “I Wanna Be Software” is part of her long-awaited collection of music Book 1, nothing is certain unless Grimes announces it.

Grime’s last album was 2020’s Miss Anthropocene.

