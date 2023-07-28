Grimes Shares New Song “I Wanna Be Software”
Out Now
Today, Grimes has shared a new song titled “I Wanna Be Software,” which she co-produced with longtime The Weeknd collaborator, Illangelo. Check it out below.
According to Sterogum, Grimes tweeted that she had been working on new music in March. She previewed the song last week on Tik-Tok with various hashtags such as “#existentialism.”
In May, Grimes invited various artists to use AI-generated audio of her voice to make new music which resulted in the song “Cold Touch” by DJ and producer Kito.
There is speculation that “I Wanna Be Software” is part of her long-awaited collection of music Book 1, nothing is certain unless Grimes announces it.
Grime’s last album was 2020’s Miss Anthropocene.
Most Recent
- Mud Ride (Review) —
- Jessie Ware Shares Video For New Version of Her Song “Freak Me Now” (Feat. Róisín Murphy) (News) — Jessie Ware
- Son Volt at Sellersville Theater, Sellersville, PA, July 23, 2023 (Review) —
- Grimes Shares New Song “I Wanna Be Software” (News) — Grimes
- My Favorite Movie: Kelcey Ayer of Local Natives and Jaws of Love. on “The Fifth Element” (Interview) — Local Natives, Jaws of Love., My Favorite Movie
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.