Grrrl Gang Announce New Album, Share Video for Title Track Spunky! will be out September 22 via Kill Rock Stars

Photography by Tiny Studio



Indonesian indie trio, Grrrl Gang, have just announced the release of their second studio album, Spunky!, and shared the album’s title track along with its music video. Spunky! will be out on September 22 via Kill Rock Stars. Watch the video for “Spunky!” below along with the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Grrrl Gang hails from Yogyakarta, Indonesia and was formed during a car ride. The band was created under the hands of college students Angeeta Sentana, Akbar Rumandung, and Edo Alventa during a time of political turmoil in 2016. After releasing their first EP, Not Sad, Not Fulfilled, in 2018, Grrrl Gang embarked on their first tour throughout Southeast Asia.

With Sentana on guitar and vocals, Rumandung on bass, and Alventa on guitar, the band has paved their way through the independent DIY music scene, belting lyrics of personal unrest and inner discoveries.

Sentana says the concept for “Spunky!” was derived from her own experience during a manic episode. “I feel like I’m on top of the world, untouchable,” she says in a press release,“I feel extra confident in myself — to a point of grandiose thinking.” The music video is a part of a continuous movie directed by Bathroom Girls, showcasing the band performing at a house party, inspiring an introverted protagonist to break out of her shell.

The making of Spunky! would not have been shaped to perfection if the band hadn’t relocated to Jakarta this past year, exposing them to the collaboration of in-demand producer, Lafa Pratomo. According to a press release, Pratomo brings in a musicality that pushed Grrrl Gang out of their comfort zone, adding a rumbling depth to their guitar and loud drum beats.

“This is Grrrl Gang’s first release after we graduated and got day jobs that made us have to move to Jakarta, which is undeniably 180 degrees compared to Yogya,” says Rumandung. “But moving to Jakarta enabled us to work with Lafa on Spunky! from start to finish.”

Grrrl Gang’s previous projects include 2020’s LP Here to Stay! along with the 2021 single “Honey Baby.”

Spunky! Tracklist:

1. Birthday Blues

2. A Fight Breaks Out at a Karaoke Bar

3. Rude Awakening

4. Spunky!

5. Cool Girl

6. Better Than Life

7. Tower Moment

8. Mother’s Prayer

9. Blue Stained Lips

10. The Star

